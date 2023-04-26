Game Information: Columbus Clippers (9-13) vs. Indianapolis Indians (9-13)

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 1:35 PM ET

GAME #23 / HOME #11: Columbus Clippers (9-13) vs. Indianapolis Indians (9-13)

PROBABLES: LHP Adam Scott (0-1, 6.97) vs. LHP Caleb Smith (0-2, 7.53)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / Bally Live app

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Josh Palacios recorded a career-high five RBI and Cal Mitchell notched a career-high tying five hits as the Indianapolis Indians cruised past the Columbus Clippers on Tuesday night at Victory Field, 10-4. After taking an early 1-0 lead with Mitchell's solo shot in the first, the Indians built a healthy cushion with a five-run third inning. Ryan Vilade singled prior to Mitchell driving him in on an RBI single. Miguel Andújar hit his eighth double of the season which plated Vilade. Palacios highlighted the frame with a three-run homer off starter Daniel Norris onto the berm in right-center. Following a walk drawn by Aaron Shackelford, Josh Bissonette clubbed an RBI single up the middle to extend the Indians' advantage to 6-0. Indy continued to pour on runs in the fourth inning. Vilade and Andújar sandwiched Mitchell's third hit of the night with walks to load the bases with no outs. Palacios then clubbed an RBI single to score Vilade, Malcom Nuñez hit a sacrifice fly to score Mitchell and consecutive walks to Shackelford and Heineman brought home Andújar. The Clippers got on the scoreboard in the sixth and scored one in each of their last four at-bats. Three of their four runs came via solo home runs, two by Zack Collins in the sixth and eighth inning and a shot by Jhonkensy Noel in the ninth. Southpaw Kent Emanuel earned his first win of the season after coming in relief of major league rehabber Chase De Jong. He posted 4.0 scoreless frames, allowing four hits, one walk and punching out four.

PALACIOS DRIVES FOR FIVE: Josh Palacios went 3-for-4 with a home run and registered a career-high five RBI on Tuesday night. His previous best was four RBI, last matched on April 16, 2022 with Rochester vs. Buffalo. His five-RBI showing was the first by an Indian since Oneil Cruz on May 15, 2022 at Charlotte. Palacios was promoted to Indy from Double-A Altoona on April 21. After going hitless in his debut with Indy, he is 4-for-9 with a home run, two runs scored, five RBI and a walk in his last two games. He was selected by Pittsburgh in the MiLB phase of the Rule 5 draft on Dec. 7, 2022. He was originally selected by Toronto in the 2016 First-Year Player Draft out of Auburn University.

CAL IT A CAREER NIGHT: Cal Mitchell went an impressive 5-for-5 with a home run, three runs and two RBI on Tuesday night. His five hits tied his career-high, first set on Aug. 24, 2021 with Double-A Altoona vs. Richmond. It was the first five-hit performance by an Indian since Ji Hwan Bae on April 29, 2022 at Iowa. Mitchell played in 63 games with Indy last season, hitting .339 (80-for-236) with 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 49 RBI. He had his contract selected on May 24, 2022 and played in 69 games with Pittsburgh, hitting .226 (48-for-212) with 11 doubles, five home runs and 17 RBI.

MIGGY DOUBLES: Miguel Andújar smacked another double on Tuesday night, going 1-for-3 with two runs scored and a pair of walks drawn. He has two-hit performances in three of his last four games and has logged a hit in 14 of his last 17 games, seven of which were multi-hit games. During this 17-game stretch (April 6 (2)-25), he is hitting .344 (22-for-64) with eight doubles, a triple, two home runs, 12 RBI, nine walks and .425 on-base percentage. Since April 6, he leads the International League in doubles and second in extra-base hits (11). He has drawn a walk in four of his last five games with only one strikeout.

KOCH'S COOKING: Indians catcher Grant Koch launched his first home run since June 28, 2022 with Single-A Bradenton on Sunday afternoon to help the Indians to their first win of the road trip. The catcher has been cooking at the plate as of late, hitting safely in each of his last four games with an official at-bat. Since April 8 when he singled for his first career Triple-A hit, Koch is 4-for-10 with three runs scored and three RBI.

STRATTON PUTS UP ZEROS: Right-handed reliever Hunter Stratton posted 2.0 scoreless innings last Saturday, allowing only one hit, no walks and three punchouts. After allowing three earned runs between his first two appearances of the season, he hasn't allowed an earned run over his last five games (8.0ip). He has been excellent against Memphis this week, allowing only one hit in 3.0 innings and recording six of his nine outs via strikeout. Stratton's 19 strikeouts currently rank second on the pitching staff behind only right-hander's Luis Ortiz and Quinn Priester with 20 apiece.

TODAY: The Clippers and Indians will continue their six-game set today at 1:35 PM ET at Victory Field. The Indians will look to nab their third consecutive win after taking game one of the series on Tuesday night. Columbus won the season series last year, taking 12 of 20 games against Indy. Today, LHP Caleb Smith (0-2, 7.53) for Indy vs. Columbus' starter LHP Adam Scott (0-1, 6.97). Scott made five appearances (two starts) against Indy last season, he allowed seven earned runs in 9.1 innings.

SMITH TAKES THE HILL: Southpaw Caleb Smith is slated to take the mound today in his fourth start of the season today vs. Columbus. In his last start on April 20 at Memphis, he surrendered two runs on one hit, two walks and two strikeouts. In his last two starts, he is 0-1 with a 3.72 ERA (4er/9.2ip) with only five hits allowed. The 31-year-old spent the majority of last season with Arizona - appearing in 44 games (one start) with a 4.11 ERA (32er/70.0ip) and a .218 batting average against. He made only two starts in 2022, in his season debut on April 10 vs. San Diego and again on a rehab assignment with FCL D-Backs on Aug. 23. Smith was at his best against lefties last season, he did not surrender a home run and opponents hit .170 (16-for-94). He made an additional four relief appearances with Triple-A Reno, allowing only one run in 9.2 innings with eight punchouts.

THIS DATE IN 2010: In a 15-inning, 4-hour and 57-minute marathon at Louisville Slugger Field, the Indians outlasted the Bats, 7-6. The game was knotted at 2-2 entering the eighth inning, but both teams traded a pair of runs in the frame and the game went to extras tied at four. Each team scored single runs in the 13th and 14th innings before center fielder Jose Tabata hit a solo home run in the 15th that proved to be the difference. Catcher Erik Kratz earned the save after closing out the game with a hitless frame.

