Order up: IronPigs to Become Hoagies

Allentown, Pennsylvania - As part of the popular, annual "Salute to Philly" night series at Coca-Cola Park, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs will transform into the Lehigh Valley Hoagies on Friday, June 2nd, when they take on the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

The transformation will include special jerseys and hats as well as a new, fresh, and delicious logo. A longstanding debate across Pennsylvania and the mid-Atlantic region is that of Hoagie vs. Sub. The IronPigs decided to settle the debate once and for all, polling fans to get to the bottom of the argument. Hoagie prevailed in the contest, besting Subs and putting the debate to rest and proving that Hoagie is truly the sandwich of choice for Pennsylvanians and Philadelphians.

Hoagies merchandise such as caps, replica jerseys, and t-shirts are now available for purchase at shopironpigs.com and in person at The Clubhouse Store at Coca-Cola Park. When the IronPigs take the field as the Hoagies on June 2nd, the jerseys and caps from that nights will be auctioned off to fans as well.

"Salute to Philly" night at Coca-Cola Park has become a yearly celebration of all things Philly. Years past have seen the IronPigs transform into the "Jimmies", "Wooder Ice", "Steaks," "Whiz Kids" and "Jawn" while also honoring the "Philly Special" as well.

One possible origin for the name hoagie derives from a World War I shipyard known as Hog Island, located in Philadelphia along the Delaware River, to the west of the mouth of the Schuylkill River. Workers there created the sandwich by putting various meats, cheeses, and veggies into a sandwich. Originally known as "Hog Island Sandwich" this eventually was shortened "Hoggies" and then to our beloved Hoagie.

Others claim it has to do with songwriter Hoagland Howard "Hoagy" Carmichael while another possible origin comes from the street vendors who sold them, called "hokey-pokey men". Whatever the origin, the Hoagie is uniquely Philly and is still the official sandwich of the city - and now the Lehigh Valley.

Tickets are on sale now for the "Salute to Philly" night on Friday, June 2nd. To purchase tickets stop by the Provident Bank Box Office at Coca-Cola Park, call 610-841-PIGS (7447), or go to ironpigsbaseball.com.

