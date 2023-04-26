Mud Hens Go 1-1 in Wednesday Doubleheader

GAME ONE

The Mud Hens defeated the Syracuse Mets in game one of the double header 4-1.

The game started with an unusal start time of 11:05 a.m.

Reese Olson started on the mound for the Mud Hens in game one of the doubleheader. He entered the game with a 0-2 record and 15.83 ERA.

After Olson pitched a scoreless first inning the Hens jumped on the board quickly. After three straight singled from Parker Meadows, Zach Short and Justyn-Henry Malloy, Ryan Kreidler hit a bases-loaded double scoring two runs.

Right after the Kreidler double, Andre Lipcius doubled down the left field line to score Kreidler and cap off a three-run first inning for the Hens.

After a scoress second inning, Syracuse loaded the bases with just one out. Mark Vientos hit a sacrifice fly out to right field to score the first run of the game with just one out. Olson would get out of the jam with just the one run scored.

Olson continued on the mound in the fourth inning for the Hens, after a putting a runer on with one out, Olson got a ground ball that Andy Ibanez made a diving play on, to turn a double play and end the inning.

Olson finished his day pitching four innings, allowing two hits and two walks, while recording two strikeouts, in what was Olson's best start of the young season.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Hens would rally with two outs, Andrew Knapp drawed a walk, then Johnathan Davis singled to put runners on the corners for Parker Meadows. Meadows singled to right field with two outs, recording an RBI single and growing the Mud Hens lead to 4-1.

Kurvin Castro entered the game in the top of the fourth inning but was unable to record an out. Castro gave up a single to Jose Peraza, then walked Khalil Lee, before throwing one pitch to Danny Mendick and having to leave the game with an apparent injury.

Matt Wisler entered the game in a no out, first and second jam after the Castro injury. Wisler worked a quick three outs to escape the jam and perserve the Mud Hens 4-1 lead.

Wisler finished his day in in the sixth inning. He went 1.2 innings not allowing any hits and walked just one batter. Miguel Del Pozo entered tge game in the sixth ining with two outs, and recording the final out to head to the seventh.

Del Pozo pitched a scoreless seventh inning and recorded a save to record the Mud Hens 4-1 victory in game one of the double header.

Notables:

Parker Meadows: 2-4, 1R, 1RBI

Zack Short: 1-3, 1R, 1BB

Ryan Kreidler: 1-3, 1R, 2RBI

Andre Lipcius: 1-2, 1RBI, 1BB

Reece Olson: 4IP, 1R, 0ER, 2H, 2K

Matt Wisler: 1.2IP, 0R, 0ER, 0H, 1BB (2-0)

Miguel Del Pozo: 1.1 IP, 0R, 0ER, 0H, 0BB, (SV:2)

GAME TWO

The Mud Hens split the Wednesday double header after dropping the second game 2-1 in extra innings.

On the mound for the Mud Hens for game two of the doubleheader was Alex **Faedo**.

Faedo entered today's game with and 0-1 record and 3.27 ERA.

Feado got into a jam in the first inning and a run scored after Johnathan Arauz grounded into a force out, that allowed a ru to score and the Mets to get onto the board first.

On the mound for the Syracuse Mets was Zach Muckenhirn, both pitches dominated the early parts of the game, at the ed of third inning, the Mets held a slim 1-0 lead.

In the Mud Hens out hit the Mets in first three innings, four hits to two, but Syracuse kept the Hens from crossing the plate.

Feado's day finished after pitching three innings, allowing one earned run on two hits and striking out two batters.

Garrett Hill entered the game on the mound in the fourth inning for the Hens and pitched a scoreless fourth inning.

Muckerhirn's day finished after the third inning, pitching three scoreless innings for the Syracuse, allowing five hits, no walks and no strikeouts. John Curtiss entered the game on the mound for the Mets in fourth.

In the top of the fifth inning Hill got himself into a jam with one out and runners on the corners, Mark Vientos hit a line drive that wet off the body Hill and right to the glove Andy Ibanez at shortstop and he threw it to first for a 1-6-3 double play.

Miguel Diaz entered the game on the mound for the Mud Hens, and pitched a scoreless sixth inning to keep the Hens within one run.

Dennis Santana entered the game in sixth inning for the Mets on the mound in replacement of John Curtiss and pitched a one, two, three sixth to take the Mets into the seventh inning with a one run lead.

The Mud Hens scrapped in the seventh inning starting with a leadoff single from Andre Lipcius, Jonathan Davis then bunted but Lipcius was thrown out at second base. Davis stole second base then advanced to third on a bulk. With two outs in the inning a wild pitch allowed Davis to steal home and tie the game at one heading into extras.

In the top of the eighth inning, the Mets got a runner at third base with just one out. Ronny Mauricio hit a fly ball to left field that was caught by Jonathan Davis, then Davis through a missile to Micheal Papierski at the plate who the tagged the runner out to keep the game tied.

The Hens would not score in the bottom of the eighth inning giving the Mets another chance to grab the lead.

In the ninth inning Aneurys Zabala entered the game on the mound. Zabala allowed a walk and a single that allowed the Mets to grab a 2-1 lead. Zabala got a huge double play to get out of a corners jam with one out and keep the game within one.

That would be enough to get the win as T.J. McFarland pitched a scoreless ninth to secure the Mets win.

Notables:

Jonathan Davis: 1-2, 1R, 1BB, 2SB

Andy Ibanez: 2-4

Alex Faedo: 3 IP, 1R, 1ER, 2H, 1K, 0BB

Garrett Hill: 2 IP, 0R, 0ER, 0H, 2K, 2BB

Miguel Diaz: 2IP, 0R, 0ER, 0H, 3K, 0BB

