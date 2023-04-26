Mookie Wilson to Visit Harbor Park on May 21

The Norfolk Tides today announced that former Tide and World Series winner Mookie Wilson will visit Harbor Park on Sunday, May 21 as the Tides take on the Syracuse Mets. Fans will have several opportunities to meet Wilson on Sunday, May 21. Wilson's catering company, Legacy Catering, will put on a special VIP Picnic, serving their food in the picnic area from 11:30 am to 1:00 p.m. Fans attending the special VIP Picnic will meet Wilson and enjoy delicious food, made by Mookie himself. Following a pre-game ceremony inducting Wilson into the Tidewater Baseball Shrine, Wilson will sign autographs on the concourse following the start of the game.

After his retirement, Mookie and his family founded Legacy Catering in 2022, a catering company that cooks and serves the family's recipes of traditional Southern food. When Legacy Catering comes to Harbor Park, they will serve Pulled Pork BBQ, Grilled Chicken Leg Quarters/Winglets, Smoked Sausage, Mac & Cheese, Green Beans and Carrot Sticks. Catering will cost $48 per person (including ticket) or $35 if a ticket for that day has already been purchased. Click here to purchase the package.

Wilson played for the Tidewater Tides in three separate seasons: two full seasons in 1979 and 1980, then in nine games in 1986 on an injury rehab assignment. In 282 career games with the Tides, he hit .280 with 180 runs, 34 doubles, 24 triples, nine home runs, 84 RBI and 103 stolen bases. He's the franchise leader in triples, while ranking third in stolen bases and tied for tenth in runs scored with Clint Hurdle. He's one of eight Tides to play at least 140 games in a season and owns the single-season triples record with 14 in 1980.

In his Major League career, Wilson played in 12 seasons from 1980 - 1991. He played for the New York Mets from 1980 - 1989 before being traded midseason to Toronto on July 31, 1989. Wilson would play with Toronto through the end of 1989 - 1991 before he retired. He played 1403 career games, batting .274 with 227 doubles, 71 triples, 67 home runs, 438 RBI and 327 stolen bases.

As for the playoffs, Wilson played for the 1986 New York Mets who defeated the Boston Red Sox in the World Series in seven games. In game six, Mookie made his mark in baseball history. With the Mets down to their final out against the Boston Red Sox, Wilson hit a routine groundball to first baseman Bill Buckner which should have won Boston their first World Series since 1918. However, the ball rolled through Buckner's legs and Mets went on to win game six and seven to win the World Series.

Fans can purchase tickets in person at the Harbor Park box office or online at NorfolkTides.com/Tickets. The Harbor Park box office is currently open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday each week. The box office also opens at 10 a.m. on Saturdays when the team is at home, and is open from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturdays with no home game.

Single-game tickets start at $15 for Reserved Seats, with Box Seats available for $16. The Tides also offer special discounts to children ages two through high school, active military with ID (4 tickets per ID) and senior citizens (60 +). These special discounts are available in the Lower and Upper Reserved sections and can be purchased for $12. Children under two years old are admitted free of charge. For groups of 20 or more, please call the Norfolk Tides front office to speak with a group sales representative at 757-622-2222.

