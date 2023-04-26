Shewmake's Long Home Run Decides 2-1 Victory Over Buffalo
April 26, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.. - Braden Shewmake restored the power in the Gwinnett offense at Coolray Field on Wednesday night, launching a solo home run in the fifth inning that made the difference in a 2-1 Stripers (8-14) victory over the Buffalo Bisons (9-13). Beginning a rehab assignment for Atlanta, 2022 National league Rookie of the Year Michael Harris II singled and stole a base in his Triple-A debut.
Decisive Plays: The Bisons broke through in the second for the opening run on a sacrifice fly from Rob Brantly, but the Stripers would not wait long to respond, evening the game on a Forrest Wall RBI single in the bottom of the third. Grant Holmes (W, 1-0) stranded two Bisons runners in the top of the fourth to hold the score at 1-1. Shewmake clubbed his team-leading fourth home run of the season 411 feet into right field off Nick Fraze (L, 0-1) for the winning run. Yacksel Rios (S, 3) punctuated the night with a strikeout of Davis Schneider to seal the 2-1 win.
Key Contributors: Shewmake (1-for-4, homer, RBI) homered for the third time in his past seven games. Wall (1-for-4, 1 RBI) brought his on-base streak to 15 games and his hitting streak to seven. Hendrik Clementina (2-for-4) now has multi-hit outings in both of his games at Coolray Field this season. For Buffalo, Addison Barger produced three of the Bisons' four hits and scored their only run in the second inning.
Noteworthy: Rios extended his scoreless streak to nine games and 10.2 innings. The Stripers' 2-1 victory was the first win in a one-run game for the club after being 0-4 in such contests coming into Wednesday. In both home wins this season the winning run was delivered on a home run from Shewmake.
Next Game (Thursday, April 27): Gwinnett vs. Buffalo, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com and the Bally Live app. RHP Allan Winans (1-2, 3.43 ERA) for the Stripers vs. RHP Zach Thompson (0-1, 9.00 ERA) for the Bisons. It's Thirsty Thursday presented by Michelob Ultra, featuring $2 select 12-ounce domestic beers and $5 Cutwater margaritas for fans 21 and older. In addition, a special Georgia Southern hat pack couples with a Field Box ticket for just $25.
