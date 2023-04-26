Abbott Dazzles in Debut But Bats Can't Hold On, Falling 9-5 to Iowa

DES MOINES, IA -- Andrew Abbott struck out seven in his Triple-A debut while Christian Encarnacion-Strand and TJ Hopkins hit a home run each as the Louisville Bats (8-14) fell 9-5 to the Iowa Cubs (13-7) at Principal Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Yet another Reds top prospect made their Triple-A debut with the Bats this season in left-handed pitcher Andrew Abbott. Abbott got the start in today's game and made quite the first impression, striking out the side in the first inning.

In the following frame, Christian Encarnacion-Strand got Louisville in the score column first, blasting his first career Triple-A home run, a solo shot to give the Bats an early 1-0 lead.

The Bats continued to put runs on the board in the third. Elly De La Cruz reached first on a fielding error to lead off the inning. Matt McLain followed with a line drive single to left field. A bobble by the Iowa left fielder encouraged De La Cruz to try to take an extra-base, but he was unsuccessful, leaving McLain at second with one out. Two batters later, Encarnacion-Strand recorded his second hit of the day, a single to the outfield good enough to score McLain from second. In the following at-bat, TJ Hopkins unloaded a moon-shot home run to left field to score two more and put Louisville up 4-0 in the third.

Abbott was able to keep the I-Cubs off the board until the fifth. Iowa scored two runs in the inning on a home run to cut into the Bats lead, 4-2. Abbott (0-0, 3.60) finished his first Triple-A start striking out seven in 5.0 innings pitched, giving up just the two runs on three hits with three walks.

Iowa never looked back after the fifth, putting up another seven unanswered runs to take a 9-4 lead into the ninth inning.

In the top of the ninth, Alejo Lopez drove a one out single into left field to kick off a rally effort. De La Cruz followed in the next at-bat, driving his first career Triple-A triple into the right field corner and score Lopez. McLain and Will Benson drew walks to load the bases with one out but a ground ball to the short stop would end the effort and the game with a double play as the Bats dropped game two of the series 9-5.

Louisville and Iowa will continue the six-game series tomorrow afternoon, Thursday, April 27 playing another day game with first pitch set for 1:08 pm E.T. Right-hander Chase Anderson (2-1, 3.15) will take the hill for the Bats while the I-Cubs have yet to announce their starter.

