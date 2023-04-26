Jacksonville Blanked by Lehigh Valley 2-0

April 26, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp offensive woes continued on Wednesday as they dropped their second consecutive game to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 2-0 from 121 Financial Ballpark.

Jumbo Shrimp (10-11) starter Ronald Bolaños (0-1) surrendered a solo home run to Dalton Guthrie (2) to give the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (11-11) a 1-0 advantage in the fifth.

The IronPigs added to their lead in the eighth. Esteban Quiroz walked to begin the inning and stole second. Two batters later, Jordan Qsar knocked a base hit, scoring Quiroz to put Lehigh Valley up 2-0. Robert Garcia was able to buckle down and tally three strikeouts to end the threat.

In the final frame, Jordan Groshans walked before a strikeout. Groshans moved to second on a fielder's choice by Charles Leblanc before Jake Mangum reached on a fielding error. Mangum then swiped second to put the game-tying run in scoring position for Santiago Chavez, who went down looking to end the game.

Josh Simpson pitched 2.2 scoreless innings of relief for the Jumbo Shrimp.

Jacksonville and Lehigh Valley continue their series Thursday at 7:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MiLB.tv and milb.streamguys1.com/jacksonville.

On a Coors Light Thirsty Thursday, Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (16-oz. drafts) and $3 (24-oz. drafts) on the left field berm, Oasis concession stand and the right field bleachers.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.