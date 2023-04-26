Chasers Drop Series Opener to Sounds

April 26, 2023 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







NASHVILLE, TENN. - While starting pitcher Jonathan Heasley (1-3) pitched into the seventh inning, the Omaha Storm Chasers fell to the Nashville Sounds, 8-3 in Tuesday's series opener at First Horizon Park.

Heasley struggled to open the game, allowing three runs in the first inning, but settled down and found himself in a groove, retiring 12 of 13 batters between the first and fourth innings.

While the Storm Chasers hitters were held quiet in the first four innings, the club sprung to life in the fifth, as Logan Porter opened the inning with a single, Dairon Blanco walked and Angelo Castellano doubled in Porter to put Omaha on the board. Samad Taylor grounded out to plate Blanco, then Maikel Garcia drove home Castellano to tie the game at 3-3 but was thrown out at second straight to stretch his hit into a double.

Those three runs were Omaha's only ones of the game, as Nashville scoured five unanswered runs over the next three innings. Heasley allowed a pair of runs on three hits in the bottom of the fifth, then was tagged for one more in the sixth and one in the seventh before being lifted, in favor of Brooks Kriske.

Kriske allowed a two-run homer that scored a runner inherited from Healsey, then Ryan Weiss pitched a scoreless eighth, but Omaha's offense went relatively quiet after the brief ourburst, falling by five runs.

Nashville pitching faced one over the minimum over the last four innings, as Omaha managed one hit and two walks, but hit into two double plays.

Porter finished the day 2-for-5, accounting for two of Omaha's five hits.

The Storm Chasers will try and get back on track Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. CT and right-hander Max Castillo headed to the mound.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.