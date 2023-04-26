St. Louis Options Top Prospect Walker to Memphis
April 26, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The St. Louis Cardinals announced Wednesday afternoon that the club has optioned Jordan Walker, the No. 2 overall prospect in MiLB and the No. 1 prospect in the organization, to the Memphis Redbirds.
Walker is scheduled to make his AutoZone Park debut during the May 2-7 series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Fans can purchase tickets for the series here.
Walker began his MLB career with a 12-game hitting streak, a St. Louis Cardinals record for consecutive games with a hit to start his career. The outfielder is expected to join the Redbirds during the current road trip at Durham.
For more information and for tickets, fans can visit memphisredbirds.com or call 901-721-6000.
