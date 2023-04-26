St. Louis Options Top Prospect Walker to Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN - The St. Louis Cardinals announced Wednesday afternoon that the club has optioned Jordan Walker, the No. 2 overall prospect in MiLB and the No. 1 prospect in the organization, to the Memphis Redbirds.

Walker is scheduled to make his AutoZone Park debut during the May 2-7 series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Fans can purchase tickets for the series here.

Walker began his MLB career with a 12-game hitting streak, a St. Louis Cardinals record for consecutive games with a hit to start his career. The outfielder is expected to join the Redbirds during the current road trip at Durham.

