Redbirds Topple Bulls 7-5
April 26, 2023 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM, NC - Bulls shortstop Osleivis Basabe bashed three hits to extend his hit streak to eight and right fielder Ruben Cardenas crushed a two-run home run, however Redbirds designated hitter Juan Yepez homered and drove in three runs and shortstop Masyn Winn clubbed three hits in Memphis' 7-5 win over Durham on Wednesday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
The Redbirds scored first with a single tally in the second before Yepez went deep as part of a three-run third. Memphis would plate three more scores in the following frame to make it 7-0 before Bulls DH Tristan Gray's RBI single in the last of the fourth got Durham on the board.
Two innings later, Cardenas would go deep for his team-leading seventh big fly of the year to make it a four-run contest. The margin would narrow to two in the seventh thanks in part to 2B Vidal Brujan's RBI single before CF Kameron Misner came plateward on a double play to make it 7-5. Durham, however, was unable to erase the deficit any further despite putting the tying run on base in the eighth.
Basabe (3-5, 1 R) and Cardenas (2-3, 1 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 BB) each posted multi-hit efforts, with Basabe upping his team-best hit streak to eight games with his three knocks. During that stretch he has hit .457 (16-35), adding four runs, four doubles, one triple & three RBI.
Memphis starting pitcher Michael McGreevy (6.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO) earned the win in his Triple-A debut with six solid innings, while Guillermo Zuniga (1.0 IP) notched the save. Durham starter Elvin Rodriguez (3.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO) suffered the loss.
The two teams are set to face off again on Thursday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm. RHP Cooper Criswell is anticipated to get the nod for the Bulls and be opposed by RHP James Naile.
Tickets for that game and all 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.
#DURHAMBULLS
