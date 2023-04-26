Redbirds Topple Bulls 7-5

DURHAM, NC - Bulls shortstop Osleivis Basabe bashed three hits to extend his hit streak to eight and right fielder Ruben Cardenas crushed a two-run home run, however Redbirds designated hitter Juan Yepez homered and drove in three runs and shortstop Masyn Winn clubbed three hits in Memphis' 7-5 win over Durham on Wednesday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The Redbirds scored first with a single tally in the second before Yepez went deep as part of a three-run third. Memphis would plate three more scores in the following frame to make it 7-0 before Bulls DH Tristan Gray's RBI single in the last of the fourth got Durham on the board.

Two innings later, Cardenas would go deep for his team-leading seventh big fly of the year to make it a four-run contest. The margin would narrow to two in the seventh thanks in part to 2B Vidal Brujan's RBI single before CF Kameron Misner came plateward on a double play to make it 7-5. Durham, however, was unable to erase the deficit any further despite putting the tying run on base in the eighth.

Basabe (3-5, 1 R) and Cardenas (2-3, 1 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 BB) each posted multi-hit efforts, with Basabe upping his team-best hit streak to eight games with his three knocks. During that stretch he has hit .457 (16-35), adding four runs, four doubles, one triple & three RBI.

Memphis starting pitcher Michael McGreevy (6.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO) earned the win in his Triple-A debut with six solid innings, while Guillermo Zuniga (1.0 IP) notched the save. Durham starter Elvin Rodriguez (3.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO) suffered the loss.

The two teams are set to face off again on Thursday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm. RHP Cooper Criswell is anticipated to get the nod for the Bulls and be opposed by RHP James Naile.

