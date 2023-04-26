IronPigs Shutout Jumbo Shrimp to Extend Win Streak to Five

Jacksonville, Florida - Six different pitchers combined for the second shutout win of the season for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (11-11) as they blanked the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 2-0, on Wednesday night at 121 Financial Park.

Both teams couldn't muster much offense in the early going. It took until the fifth inning when the IronPigs broke the ice. Dalton Guthrie led off the frame with a solo homer, his second of the year, to make it 1-0 IronPigs.

Esteban Quiroz walked to lead off the second and then swiped second base. After a strikeout, Jordan Qsar singled him home to make it 2-0.

Jacksonville put the tying run on base in the eighth and ninth, but McKinley Moore and Francisco Morales each worked out of their respective jams to hold on for the 2-0 win. Morales (S, 2) earned the save by virtue of his scoreless ninth, walking one and striking out two.

Erich Uelmen (1-0) collected the win for the IronPigs, pitching a scoreless fifth, facing the minimum.

Ronald Bolanos (0-1) suffered the loss for the Jumbo Shrimp, allowing a run in 4.1 innings on four hits and two walks, striking out five.

Nick Allgeyer started for the IronPigs and authored four scoreless frames before handing the ball off to Uelmen. Louis Head, Trey Cobb, and then Moore and Morales finished out the game for the second shutout of the year for Lehigh Valley.

The IronPigs continue their series with the Jumbo Shrimp on Thursday, April 27, at 7:05 p.m. at 121 Financial Ballpark.

