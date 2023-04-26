IronPigs Shutout Jumbo Shrimp to Extend Win Streak to Five
April 26, 2023 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Jacksonville, Florida - Six different pitchers combined for the second shutout win of the season for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (11-11) as they blanked the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 2-0, on Wednesday night at 121 Financial Park.
Both teams couldn't muster much offense in the early going. It took until the fifth inning when the IronPigs broke the ice. Dalton Guthrie led off the frame with a solo homer, his second of the year, to make it 1-0 IronPigs.
Esteban Quiroz walked to lead off the second and then swiped second base. After a strikeout, Jordan Qsar singled him home to make it 2-0.
Jacksonville put the tying run on base in the eighth and ninth, but McKinley Moore and Francisco Morales each worked out of their respective jams to hold on for the 2-0 win. Morales (S, 2) earned the save by virtue of his scoreless ninth, walking one and striking out two.
Erich Uelmen (1-0) collected the win for the IronPigs, pitching a scoreless fifth, facing the minimum.
Ronald Bolanos (0-1) suffered the loss for the Jumbo Shrimp, allowing a run in 4.1 innings on four hits and two walks, striking out five.
Nick Allgeyer started for the IronPigs and authored four scoreless frames before handing the ball off to Uelmen. Louis Head, Trey Cobb, and then Moore and Morales finished out the game for the second shutout of the year for Lehigh Valley.
The IronPigs continue their series with the Jumbo Shrimp on Thursday, April 27, at 7:05 p.m. at 121 Financial Ballpark.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital BlueCross.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 26, 2023
- Murphy Ks Five Over 4.2 Innings as SWB Beats WooSox 4-1 - Worcester Red Sox
- Shewmake's Long Home Run Decides 2-1 Victory Over Buffalo - Gwinnett Stripers
- IronPigs Shutout Jumbo Shrimp to Extend Win Streak to Five - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Sounds Stymie Storm Chasers in Shutout Victory - Nashville Sounds
- Jacksonville Blanked by Lehigh Valley 2-0 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bisons' Offense Stalls Against Gwinnett - Buffalo Bisons
- Redbirds Topple Bulls 7-5 - Durham Bulls
- 'Birds Beat Bulls by Blasting Baseballs - Memphis Redbirds
- Wings Defeat St. Paul 7-2 - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox Enhance "Woofster's WonderDogs" Program - Worcester Red Sox
- Two-Out Runs Hurt Saints as Five-Game Winning Streak Ends in 7-2 Loss to Red Wings - St. Paul Saints
- Order up: IronPigs to Become Hoagies - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bolting to the Bigs: Pirates Select Contract of No. 23 Prospect Cody Bolton - Indianapolis Indians
- Mookie Wilson to Visit Harbor Park on May 21 - Norfolk Tides
- Brenden Dixon Launches First Grand Slam in Indians Loss - Indianapolis Indians
- St. Louis Options Top Prospect Walker to Memphis - Memphis Redbirds
- Marlins' Wendle Joins Jumbo Shrimp on Rehab Assignment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Abbott Dazzles in Debut But Bats Can't Hold On, Falling 9-5 to Iowa - Louisville Bats
- Syracuse Splits Series-Opening Doubleheader at Toledo on Wednesday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Mud Hens Go 1-1 in Wednesday Doubleheader - Toledo Mud Hens
- Iowa Flips Script with 9-5 Win - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - April 26, 2023 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Norfolk Winning Streak Snapped In Pitcher's Duel - Norfolk Tides
- Knights Beat the Tides 2-1 on Wednesday - Charlotte Knights
- Chasers Drop Series Opener to Sounds - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Game Information: Columbus Clippers (9-13) vs. Indianapolis Indians (9-13) - Indianapolis Indians
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 26 vs. St. Paul - Rochester Red Wings
- Bats Open Road Series at Iowa with 9-4 Win - Louisville Bats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- IronPigs Shutout Jumbo Shrimp to Extend Win Streak to Five
- IronPigs Run Win Streak out to Four with Series Opening Win in Jacksonville
- Order up: IronPigs to Become Hoagies
- IronPigs Claim First Walk-Off Win of the Season over WooSox on Friday Night
- IronPigs and Worcester Postponed Saturday