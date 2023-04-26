Knights Beat the Tides 2-1 on Wednesday

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - In front of a morning crowd of 8,704 fans, the Charlotte Knights used timely hitting and strong pitching to beat the Norfolk Tides by a score of 2-1 on Wednesday from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. LHP Sammy Peralta (1-1, 3.77) earned the win out of the Charlotte bullpen after he allowed just one hit over three shutout innings. In all, four Charlotte pitchers held the Tides to just one run on seven hits in a two-hour game.

RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon started for Charlotte and was sharp over four innings. He allowed just one run on four hits and notched three strikeouts. Relievers Declan Cronin and Lane Ramsey pitched a scoreless inning apiece. Ramsey earned his third save of the season.

Offensively, the Tides took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning on a solo home run from Jordan Westburg. The Knights battled back in the bottom of the second inning to tie the game at 1-1 thanks to an RBI single by Billy Hamilton. He also had one of Charlotte's three steals in the game. Left fielder Jake Marisnick had two stolen bases, two walks and a run scored.

With the win, the Knights evened the series up at 1-1.

The Knights will continue the six-game homestand on Thursday at Truist Field against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles). The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch is set for 7:04 p.m. from the Queen City on Thursday.

