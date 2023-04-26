Bats Open Road Series at Iowa with 9-4 Win

April 26, 2023 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The Bats earned their eighth win of the season against the Iowa Cubs with a final score of 9-4. TJ Hopkins and Matt McLain led Louisville to the victory, each recording a home run and three hits.

Reds top prospect Elly De La Cruz got on base in the top of the first inning and stole his second base on the season, but the Bats couldn't take advantage of the runner in scoring position.

Three singles from Iowa in the bottom of the second inning gave the Cubs an early 1-0 lead, but Louisville was able to get out of the inning thanks to a double play including McLain, De La Cruz and Christian Encarnacion-Strand.

The top of the fourth was a major turning point for Louisville. After three consecutive walks, Nick Martini grounded into a force out as McLain crossed home plate to tie the game and put runners on the corners. A Hopkins single on scored Will Benson scored to extend the Bats lead. Chuckie Robinson reached on a missed catch error as Martini scored for Louisville, extending the lead to 3-1.

The momentum continued through the top of the fifth as McLain recorded a two-run homer to left field, his 6th home run this year, for a 5-1 lead.

Not to be outdone, the following inning saw Hopkins hit his second home run of the 2023 season with a solo shot to deep center.

Stoudt left the mound after five innings, allowing one run on four hits and struck out four.

Iowa cut into the Louisville lead in the bottom of the seventh, scoring three runs. With two runners on, a triple brought in a pair of Cubs and a single scored the third, narrowing the Bats lead to 6-4.

Louisville continued to answer at the plate. In the eighth with the bases loaded and one out, Robinson scored on a passed ball. With two on and two out, McLain doubled on a sharp line drive to left, driving in Alejo Lopez and Siani to draw out the score to 9-4.

The Bats held the Cubs to one hit over the final two innings to hold on to the victory.

First pitch for game two of the series is scheduled for Wednesday, April 26, 1:08 pm E.T at Principal Park.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 26, 2023

Bats Open Road Series at Iowa with 9-4 Win - Louisville Bats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.