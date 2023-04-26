SWB RailRiders Game Notes - April 26, 2023

April 26, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (9-13) @ Worcester WooSox (8-13)

Game 23 | Away Game 14 | Polar Park | Worcester, MA | Wednesday, April 26, 2023 | First Pitch 6:45 Tanner Tully (0-1, 8.68) vs LHP Chris Murphy (1-1, 10.45)

WEBER IS WORKING - Starter Ryan Weber has had back-to-back solid starts on the road for Scranton/Wilkes Barre. In his three away contests, he has recorded two wins, posted a 3.07 in 14.2 innings, and racked up 17 strikeouts.

FIELDING FAUX PAS- The RailRiders have made errors in six straight contests between St. Paul and Worcester. The RailRiders are tied for first in all Minor League Baseball with 31 miscues made alongside the Salt Lake Bees. Andres Chaparro has seven total. The team has had only seven error free games of the season. Earlier this summer they did have a five-error game. Worcester has 21 errors during the summer, while the Frisco RoughRiders have only had six miscues.

HARRISON IS HERE - Harrison Bader joined Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on the road after playing two games on a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset. Last night he went 0-3 with a walk. He also reached on an error, stole a bag, and scored a run. Bader was sidelined with a left oblique strain back on March 27th after missing a lot of the spring. After beginning playing games again on April 21, he is hopeful to return to the Yankees in early May. Bader was acquired from the Cardinals at the deadline last season for lefty Jordan Montgomery. He was on the Injured List with plantar fasciitis but was able to be back in time for the post-season. In the playoffs, he hit .333 with eight runs, five homers, and six runs batted in.

HOMER HEAVEN - The RailRiders have had twelve different players launch a home run this season with three players going yard yesterday. The team has compiled 39 long balls in twenty-two contests, which puts them first in all of Minor Leagues. Jake Bauers leads the way with nine after adding one more last night. Andres Chaparro is not far behind with seven and Michael Hermosillo has four of his own. The Durham Bulls are second in all farm teams with 38 long balls. Worcester 20 homers this season, with lefty David Hamilton on top the roster with four jacks.

ABS CHALLENGE - This weekend begins the Automated Ball-Strike system in Triple-A. Teams will have three challenges per contest. Hitters, catchers and pitchers (and only them) then have the ability to challenge a call, which triggers a decisive visual of the pitch on the video board. Each team gets three challenges per game, with successful challenges retained for future use in the game. The ABS system will only be utilized Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

ROSTER UPDATES - Greg Weissert was optioned to Triple-A yesterday by the Yankees and he officially rejoins the roster today. The RailRiders have placed pitcher Colten Brewer on the Injured List as of April 24. Lefty Nick Ramirez was signed a Major League contract and was added to the New York roster earlier today. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre now totals 15 arms on staff, putting the roster at 28 players. 28 is the maximum allowed.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect Elijah Dunham (#18 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) in his first Triple-A season. Randy Vasquez (#14) and Sean Boyle (#29) are both set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.