Norfolk Winning Streak Snapped In Pitcher's Duel

April 26, 2023 - International League (IL)







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Norfolk Tides (16-6) fell to the Charlotte Knights (11-12), 2-1, on Wednesday at Truist Field. An accumulation of strong pitching performances from Tides arms were not enough as their winning streak came to an end on the road.

An overcast morning in Charlotte set the stage for today's game and after a scoreless first inning, Jordan Westburg opened the scoring by launching a solo home run to center field, his second game in a row with a four-bagger, to give Norfolk the early 1-0 lead in the second inning.

The Knights would tally a run in the home half of the second as speedster Billy Hamilton looped one into shallow center field for a base knock that scored Evan Skoug to tie the game.

In the fifth inning of play, Jake Marisnick stole second and third base, granting the Knights a scoring opportunity in which Zach Remillard popped out. On an errant throw back into the infield, Marisnick scored to put Charlotte ahead 2-1.

Bruce ZImmermann trotted back out for the sixth inning where he struck out the first two batters of the frame and forced a ground out to end a 1-2-3 inning, keeping the TIdes within one.

Phoenix Sanders and Darwinzon Hernandez were brilliant out of the bullpen as they combined for two perfect innings of relief, keeping the opposition at bay by tallying three strikeouts. However, the bats couldn't get going late, and the Tides were defeated by a score of 2-1.

Norfolk looks to get back in the win column as they matchup for game three of the series against Charlotte at 7:04 p.m. tomorrow night. LHP DL Hall (0-1, 4.41) is expected to take the hill for Norfolk and the Knights have not yet announced a starter.

POSTGAME NOTES

Wild Wild West: With two hits in today's game, Jordan Westburg has recorded his seventh multi-hit game of the year, his third in as many games...he also extends his hitting streak to four games and is batting .615 (8-for-13) over that span with a double, two home runs, 10 RBI and two stolen bases...he has now gone back-to-back games with a home run after crushing a ball to center for a solo shot this morning.

Brothers In Arms: Tides pitchers continue to impress this season as they only allowed two hits in the game today, which ties for the fewest hits they've allowed in a game this season...As a staff, Norfolk ranks second in the International League in both ERA (3.46) and WHIP (1.32), trailing only Memphis in both categories.

Holy Cowser:Going 1-for-3 with a walk today was Colton Cowser...he extends his on-base streak to 17 games (since April 5), where he's hitting .344 (22-for-64) with 22 runs, three doubles, a triple, four home runs, 13 RBI, 15 walks and is slashing .475/.609/.920...it's tied for the fourth-longest active streak in the International League.

