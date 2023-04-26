Marlins' Wendle Joins Jumbo Shrimp on Rehab Assignment

April 26, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVLLE, Fla. - The Miami Marlins have announced that infielder Joey Wendle has been assigned to Jacksonville to begin an injury rehabilitation assignment. Wendle is expected to play for the Jumbo Shrimp against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs beginning Thursday at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Wendle was placed on the 10-day IL on April 4 with a right intercostal strain. He had been 0-for-8 with Miami in four games in 2023.

A native of West Grove, Penn., Wendle was originally selected by the Cleveland Guardians in the sixth round in the 2012 MLB draft out West Chester University of Pennsylvania. He was traded to the Oakland Athletics in a December 2014 trade for outfielder Brandon Moss. Wendle debuted with the A's in 2016, playing in 32 MLB games over two seasons before Tampa Bay acquired him as the player to be named later in a deal completed in December 2017.

Wendle finished fourth in the American League Rookie of the Year balloting in 2018, batting .300/.354/.435 in 139 games. He earned his only All-Star honor during the 2021 campaign, when he slashed .265/.319/.422 in 136 contests for the Rays.

The Marlins acquired Wendle in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on November 30, 2021 in exchange for outfielder Kameron Misner. In eight seasons, Wendle has played in 541 major league games, hitting .270/.321/.397 with 30 home runs, 199 RBIs and 232 runs scored. He has compiled 13.4 bWAR.

This stint marks his second rehab assignment with Jacksonville. He went 5-for-15 with a double and home run in four games with the Jumbo Shrimp last season.

Wendle is the second player in 2023 to join Jacksonville on a rehab assignment LHP Steven Okert, who rehabbed with the Jumbo Shrimp from April 7-21.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.