Two-Out Runs Hurt Saints as Five-Game Winning Streak Ends in 7-2 Loss to Red Wings

ROCHESTER, NY - The St. Paul Saints had trouble getting the third out in two separate innings and it was enough to cost them. They allowed six runs with two outs and it was too much to overcome in a 7-2 loss to the Rochester Red Wings on Wednesday night at Innovative Field. The loss ends the Saints five-game win streak and dropped them to 14-8.

The Saints got on the board first in the third inning courtesy of a Jair Camargo long ball, his first of the season, giving the Saints a 1-0 lead.

The Red Wings took their first lead of the series in the bottom of the fourth. With one out Chad Pinder tied the game with a solo homer to right-center, his first of the season. With two outs Kevin Plawecki walked. Richie Martin reached on an infield single to third and the ensuing throwing error by Hernán Pérez allowed the runners to move up to second and third. Darren Baker then hit a slow chopper to short that Michael Helman fielded behind the bag and his throw to first went off the top of the glove of Ryan LaMarre. The single and throwing error allowed both runs to score giving the Red Wings a 3-1 lead.

The Saints got one back in the sixth when Mark Contreras led off with a walk, moved to second on a groundout and scored on Andrew Stevenson's RBI single to center making it 3-2.

In the seventh the Red Wings scored four runs, all with two outs. With one out Jake Alu singled to left-center and that was followed by an infield single to short by Nomar Mazara. With two outs Franklin Barreto doubled to right scoring Alu increasing the Red Wings lead to 4-2. A two-run double by Pinder and an RBI single from Derek Hill gave the Red Wings a 7-2 lead.

The same two teams meet on Thursday morning in game three of a six-game series at Innovative Field at 10:05 a.m. (CT). The Saints send RHP Louie Varland (1-0, 5.59) to the mound against Red Wings RHP Wily Peralta (0-0, 4.35). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

