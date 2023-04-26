'Birds Beat Bulls by Blasting Baseballs
April 26, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds continued the six-game road trip at Durham with a 7-5 victory over the Bulls on Wednesday night at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
On the night, all seven Memphis runs came in to score thanks to four home runs. First baseman Luken Baker got the scoring started with a solo home run in the second, his team-leading eighth home run of the season. Baker moves into a tie for second in the International League home run race.
With two on and none out in the third, designated hitter Juan Yepez clubbed his second home run of the year at Triple-A to make it 4-0. Right-fielder Justin Toerner hit his third of the season, a two-run shot in the fourth. Shortstop Masyn Winn followed with a solo shot later in the inning, his second bomb of the year.
Starting pitcher Michael McGreevy (1-0) posted a quality start in his Triple-A debut. The right-handed pitcher allowed three runs on five hits, walked two and struck out five in 6.0 innings pitched. Jake Walsh, Kyle Leahy and Guillermo Zuñiga (S, 3) combined for three scoreless innings in relief to close out the win. Zuñiga is now tied for third in the IL in saves.
The Redbirds (17-6) return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, May 2 to take on the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at 6:45 p.m. to begin a six-game homestand. You can find more information on upcoming promotions at AutoZone Park here.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 26, 2023
- Shewmake's Long Home Run Decides 2-1 Victory Over Buffalo - Gwinnett Stripers
- IronPigs Shutout Jumbo Shrimp to Extend Win Streak to Five - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Sounds Stymie Storm Chasers in Shutout Victory - Nashville Sounds
- Jacksonville Blanked by Lehigh Valley 2-0 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bisons' Offense Stalls Against Gwinnett - Buffalo Bisons
- Redbirds Topple Bulls 7-5 - Durham Bulls
- 'Birds Beat Bulls by Blasting Baseballs - Memphis Redbirds
- Wings Defeat St. Paul 7-2 - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox Enhance "Woofster's WonderDogs" Program - Worcester Red Sox
- Two-Out Runs Hurt Saints as Five-Game Winning Streak Ends in 7-2 Loss to Red Wings - St. Paul Saints
- Order up: IronPigs to Become Hoagies - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bolting to the Bigs: Pirates Select Contract of No. 23 Prospect Cody Bolton - Indianapolis Indians
- Mookie Wilson to Visit Harbor Park on May 21 - Norfolk Tides
- Brenden Dixon Launches First Grand Slam in Indians Loss - Indianapolis Indians
- St. Louis Options Top Prospect Walker to Memphis - Memphis Redbirds
- Marlins' Wendle Joins Jumbo Shrimp on Rehab Assignment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Abbott Dazzles in Debut But Bats Can't Hold On, Falling 9-5 to Iowa - Louisville Bats
- Syracuse Splits Series-Opening Doubleheader at Toledo on Wednesday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Mud Hens Go 1-1 in Wednesday Doubleheader - Toledo Mud Hens
- Iowa Flips Script with 9-5 Win - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - April 26, 2023 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Norfolk Winning Streak Snapped In Pitcher's Duel - Norfolk Tides
- Knights Beat the Tides 2-1 on Wednesday - Charlotte Knights
- Chasers Drop Series Opener to Sounds - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Game Information: Columbus Clippers (9-13) vs. Indianapolis Indians (9-13) - Indianapolis Indians
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 26 vs. St. Paul - Rochester Red Wings
- Bats Open Road Series at Iowa with 9-4 Win - Louisville Bats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- 'Birds Beat Bulls by Blasting Baseballs
- St. Louis Options Top Prospect Walker to Memphis
- Antonini, Baker Each Drive in Three as Redbirds Beat Bulls
- Memphis Win Streak Snapped by Indianapolis in Finale
- Cardinals Promote Right-Handed Pitcher Michael McGreevy to Memphis