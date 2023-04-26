'Birds Beat Bulls by Blasting Baseballs

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds continued the six-game road trip at Durham with a 7-5 victory over the Bulls on Wednesday night at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

On the night, all seven Memphis runs came in to score thanks to four home runs. First baseman Luken Baker got the scoring started with a solo home run in the second, his team-leading eighth home run of the season. Baker moves into a tie for second in the International League home run race.

With two on and none out in the third, designated hitter Juan Yepez clubbed his second home run of the year at Triple-A to make it 4-0. Right-fielder Justin Toerner hit his third of the season, a two-run shot in the fourth. Shortstop Masyn Winn followed with a solo shot later in the inning, his second bomb of the year.

Starting pitcher Michael McGreevy (1-0) posted a quality start in his Triple-A debut. The right-handed pitcher allowed three runs on five hits, walked two and struck out five in 6.0 innings pitched. Jake Walsh, Kyle Leahy and Guillermo Zuñiga (S, 3) combined for three scoreless innings in relief to close out the win. Zuñiga is now tied for third in the IL in saves.

The Redbirds (17-6) return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, May 2 to take on the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at 6:45 p.m. to begin a six-game homestand. You can find more information on upcoming promotions at AutoZone Park here.

