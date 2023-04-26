Iowa Flips Script with 9-5 Win

DES MOINES, IA - After losing in game one last night, the Iowa Cubs (13-7) took game two by a score of 9-5 over the Louisville Bats (8-14), Wednesday at Principal Park.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand got the scoring started for Louisville in the top of the second inning with a solo home run, his first at the Triple-A level. Encarnacion-Strand padded the Bats' lead in the third with an RBI single to make it 2-0.

The next batter in the lineup made it 4-0 with a two-run home run, TJ Hopkins' second home run in as many games against the I-Cubs. Andrew Abbott held Iowa scoreless through the first four innings in his Triple-A debut, but Iowa finally broke through in the fifth.

They did so with a two-run home run off the bat of Christopher Morel, his eighth of the year to cut Iowa's deficit in half. They tied it in the following inning on an RBI double from Jake Slaughter and a single by Sergio Alcántara.

Iowa took their first lead of the game with a four-run seventh inning highlighted by a two-run triple from Yonathan Perlaza and another double from Slaughter. Both teams scored a run in the ninth to make it 9-5, but Manuel Rodriguez recorded the final five outs of the game to earn his third save of the year and secure the victory for Iowa.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Iowa scored nine runs from the fifth to eighth inning, turning a four-run deficit into a four-run win.

Four of Iowa's nine hitters recorded multi-hit games, combining for eight of the team's 11 hits.

Cam Sanders threw 1.1 scoreless innings, not allowing a single hit. He walked two batters and struck out three, earning his first win of the year.

Iowa and Louisville will play game three of their six-game series tomorrow, with first pitch from Principal Park scheduled for 12:08 pm. Kyle Hendricks is expected to make a major league rehab start tomorrow for Iowa. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

