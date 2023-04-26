Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 26 vs. St. Paul

April 26, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







St. Paul Saints (14-7) vs. Rochester Red Wings (6-15)

Wednesday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Jose De Leon (0-0, 3.14) vs. RHP Jake Irvin (1-2, 6.35)

FLUSH IT: The Rochester Red Wings dropped their first game of the series against St. Paul, 14-1...the offensive production was limited to a CF Derek Hill home run which got the Wings on the board in the eighth inning...3B Jake Alu, LF Travis Blankenhorn, and DH Wilson Garcia combined for the other three hits in the contest for Rochester...RHP Joan Adon worked three scoreless innings before surrendering four in his fourth inning of work, handing the game over to the bullpen....RHP Gerson Moreno worked the only clean inning out of the Wings bullpen recording a strikeout in the process...RHP Jake Irvin gets the nod for the Red Wings tonight who looks to become the first Rochester arm to collect two wins.

HOT SOUP BATS COMING THROUGH: After ranking toward the bottom of nearly every offensive category through the first nine games of the season, a stretch in which they went 1-8, the Wings' bats have ignited, collecting 118 hits over the past 12 games, ranking first in the International League over that span (4/12)...

The Wings ranked last in the International League in hits with 52 over the first nine games (avg. 5.8 per game), posting a .190 (52-for-274) batting average...over the last 12 games, they've hit .294 (118-for-402).

SICKO MODE: LF Travis Blankenhorn went 1-for-2 with a double in Tuesday's contest, collecting one of the four Rochester hits...with the double, Blankenhorn pushes his on-base streak to 10 games, the longest active streak on the team...

The lefty leads the Red Wings with nine extra-base hits (4 HR, 3B, 4 2B), two ahead of Franklin Barreto.

GAME OF ATTRITION: DH Wilson Garcia recorded a double in the bottom of the second, going 1-for-3 with a walk in the loss, which also marked his first free pass of the season...the switch hitter had gone 48 consecutive at-bats to begin the year without a free pass...

In 2022, Garcia logged 27 at-bats without drawing a walk to begin the season and walked just three times through the first 21 games of the season.

YOU'RE SO EXTRA: Of Rochester's four hits in the loss, three went for extra bases...this marked the Wings' fourth consecutive game with a home run, matching their longest streak of the season (4/11-14)...

Rochester has the second-fewest extra-base hits (50) this season among International League teams.

ZERO TO 100: CF Derek Hill smashed a homer in the bottom of the eighth of Tuesday night's loss to put the Wings on the board, going 1-for-4 at the plate, now logging an extra-base hit in three consecutive games...

This late-game homer was Hill's 100th Triple-A hit of his career, 13 of them being of the home run variety.

Dating back to 4/22, Hill is 7-for-10 with two homers, a double, and four RBI in three games played.

SIT IN THE TRUCK: Wings pitching combined to strike out a season-high 11 batters in Tuesday night's contest, including four from starting pitcher RHP Joan Adon and three from RHP Odalvi Javier...the Rochester pitching staff comes into Wednesday night's game with the fourth-fewest strikeouts in the International League (165)...

Through 21 games in 2022, the Wings had struck out 170 batters, fourth fewest in the IL...Rochester would go on to strike out a franchise-record 1,341 batters, good enough to rank seventh in the IL by year's end.

