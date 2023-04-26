Murphy Ks Five Over 4.2 Innings as SWB Beats WooSox 4-1

WORCESTER, M.A. - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (10-13) scored three late runs to push past the Worcester Red Sox (8-14) on Wednesday night, a 4-1 final score at Polar Park.

After rain delayed his start for 46 minutes, Chris Murphy worked his way through 4.2 innings of one run ball. The left-hander walked four and allowed three hits, but struck out five in his fourth start of the season.

Murphy allowed his lone run in the top of the second. Jake Bauers worked a leadoff walk for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, moved to second on a groundout and scored on a Billy McKinney RBI single.

The WooSox offense answered in the bottom of the third, a frame that began with a single from Caleb Hamilton. Two batters later, Wilyer Abreu hit a hard ground ball up the middle-shortstop Jesus Bastidas threw the ball past first, and as Hamilton ran to third, the first baseman McKinney threw it away on the opposite side of the diamond, allowing Hamilton to score the game-tying run. SWB was charged with a pair of errors on the play, an unearned run on the ledger of Tanner Tully who ultimately went 5.2 innings with nine strikeouts.

In a 1-1 game in the sixth, Bauers led off with a double against Worcester reliever A.J. Politi. After a strikeout, Bauers stole third with one out, bringing the WooSox' infield in. McKinney hit a high pop up to shallow right that fell between the drawn in second baseman and the right fielder, plating the go-ahead run for SWB.

After a scoreless seventh by Joe Jacques, the RailRiders rallied for two key insurance runs off Jake Faria in the eighth. Jamie Westbrook walked to begin the frame, McKinney doubled and Jesus Bastidas made it 3-1 on a sac-fly to center. Faria walked the next man, and with runners on the corners, SWB put the runner in motion. McKinney took off for the plate on the throw to second, and Daniel Palka's toss back to the plate skipped by to extend the road teams lead to 4-1.

Oddanier Mosqueda tossed a scoreless ninth out of the Worcester bullpen, but the WooSox failed to score over their final six offensive innings in the defeat.

The WooSox continue the two-week homestand on Thursday night at 6:45 p.m. against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, affiliate of the New York Yankees. On the mound, Matt Dermody (1-0, 4.80) faces Mitch Spence (1-1, 7.16). Television coverage is live on NESN, while radio coverage is live at 6:25 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

