Murphy Ks Five Over 4.2 Innings as SWB Beats WooSox 4-1
April 26, 2023 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release
WORCESTER, M.A. - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (10-13) scored three late runs to push past the Worcester Red Sox (8-14) on Wednesday night, a 4-1 final score at Polar Park.
After rain delayed his start for 46 minutes, Chris Murphy worked his way through 4.2 innings of one run ball. The left-hander walked four and allowed three hits, but struck out five in his fourth start of the season.
Murphy allowed his lone run in the top of the second. Jake Bauers worked a leadoff walk for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, moved to second on a groundout and scored on a Billy McKinney RBI single.
The WooSox offense answered in the bottom of the third, a frame that began with a single from Caleb Hamilton. Two batters later, Wilyer Abreu hit a hard ground ball up the middle-shortstop Jesus Bastidas threw the ball past first, and as Hamilton ran to third, the first baseman McKinney threw it away on the opposite side of the diamond, allowing Hamilton to score the game-tying run. SWB was charged with a pair of errors on the play, an unearned run on the ledger of Tanner Tully who ultimately went 5.2 innings with nine strikeouts.
In a 1-1 game in the sixth, Bauers led off with a double against Worcester reliever A.J. Politi. After a strikeout, Bauers stole third with one out, bringing the WooSox' infield in. McKinney hit a high pop up to shallow right that fell between the drawn in second baseman and the right fielder, plating the go-ahead run for SWB.
After a scoreless seventh by Joe Jacques, the RailRiders rallied for two key insurance runs off Jake Faria in the eighth. Jamie Westbrook walked to begin the frame, McKinney doubled and Jesus Bastidas made it 3-1 on a sac-fly to center. Faria walked the next man, and with runners on the corners, SWB put the runner in motion. McKinney took off for the plate on the throw to second, and Daniel Palka's toss back to the plate skipped by to extend the road teams lead to 4-1.
Oddanier Mosqueda tossed a scoreless ninth out of the Worcester bullpen, but the WooSox failed to score over their final six offensive innings in the defeat.
The WooSox continue the two-week homestand on Thursday night at 6:45 p.m. against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, affiliate of the New York Yankees. On the mound, Matt Dermody (1-0, 4.80) faces Mitch Spence (1-1, 7.16). Television coverage is live on NESN, while radio coverage is live at 6:25 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 26, 2023
- Murphy Ks Five Over 4.2 Innings as SWB Beats WooSox 4-1 - Worcester Red Sox
- Shewmake's Long Home Run Decides 2-1 Victory Over Buffalo - Gwinnett Stripers
- IronPigs Shutout Jumbo Shrimp to Extend Win Streak to Five - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Sounds Stymie Storm Chasers in Shutout Victory - Nashville Sounds
- Jacksonville Blanked by Lehigh Valley 2-0 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bisons' Offense Stalls Against Gwinnett - Buffalo Bisons
- Redbirds Topple Bulls 7-5 - Durham Bulls
- 'Birds Beat Bulls by Blasting Baseballs - Memphis Redbirds
- Wings Defeat St. Paul 7-2 - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox Enhance "Woofster's WonderDogs" Program - Worcester Red Sox
- Two-Out Runs Hurt Saints as Five-Game Winning Streak Ends in 7-2 Loss to Red Wings - St. Paul Saints
- Order up: IronPigs to Become Hoagies - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bolting to the Bigs: Pirates Select Contract of No. 23 Prospect Cody Bolton - Indianapolis Indians
- Mookie Wilson to Visit Harbor Park on May 21 - Norfolk Tides
- Brenden Dixon Launches First Grand Slam in Indians Loss - Indianapolis Indians
- St. Louis Options Top Prospect Walker to Memphis - Memphis Redbirds
- Marlins' Wendle Joins Jumbo Shrimp on Rehab Assignment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Abbott Dazzles in Debut But Bats Can't Hold On, Falling 9-5 to Iowa - Louisville Bats
- Syracuse Splits Series-Opening Doubleheader at Toledo on Wednesday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Mud Hens Go 1-1 in Wednesday Doubleheader - Toledo Mud Hens
- Iowa Flips Script with 9-5 Win - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - April 26, 2023 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Norfolk Winning Streak Snapped In Pitcher's Duel - Norfolk Tides
- Knights Beat the Tides 2-1 on Wednesday - Charlotte Knights
- Chasers Drop Series Opener to Sounds - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Game Information: Columbus Clippers (9-13) vs. Indianapolis Indians (9-13) - Indianapolis Indians
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 26 vs. St. Paul - Rochester Red Wings
- Bats Open Road Series at Iowa with 9-4 Win - Louisville Bats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.