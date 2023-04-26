Brenden Dixon Launches First Grand Slam in Indians Loss
April 26, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - A Brenden Dixon grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning helped the Indianapolis Indians overcome an early five-run deficit, but they could not hang on as the Columbus Clippers put up four runs in the ninth inning for a 10-7 win on Wednesday afternoon at Victory Field.
With the Indians (9-14) leading 7-6 after a bases-loaded walk to Miguel Andújar in the bottom of the eighth inning, Columbus scored four runs in the ninth. A two-run single off the bat of Tyler Freeman brought across the winning run against Yerry De Los Santos (L, 1-3).
After Indianapolis took an early lead on a run-scoring groundout by Josh Palacios in the bottom of the first inning, the Clippers (10-13) responded in a big way. Three walks, two singles and a three-run homer by Zack Collins - his third dinger of the series - gave Columbus a 6-1 lead early.
Dixon's first Triple-A home run came with one out and the bases loaded via a Grant Koch single and consecutive walks to Josh Bissonette and Chavez Young. It was the second baseman's first career grand slam and led to a career-high four RBI.
J.C. Flowers and Daniel Zamora combined for 5.0 scoreless frames in relief of Indians starter Caleb Smith to quiet the Clippers offense after the six-run second. All 10 of Columbus' runs were scored in two innings.
Caleb Simpson (W, 1-0) earned the win as he held the Indians without a hit in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Indianapolis and Columbus will face off again tomorrow in a 11:05 AM first pitch at Victory Field. RHP Quinn Priester (1-2, 7.80) will toe the rubber for the Indians while the Clippers have yet to name a starter.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 26, 2023
- Bolting to the Bigs: Pirates Select Contract of No. 23 Prospect Cody Bolton - Indianapolis Indians
- Mookie Wilson to Visit Harbor Park on May 21 - Norfolk Tides
- Brenden Dixon Launches First Grand Slam in Indians Loss - Indianapolis Indians
- St. Louis Options Top Prospect Walker to Memphis - Memphis Redbirds
- Marlins' Wendle Joins Jumbo Shrimp on Rehab Assignment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Abbott Dazzles in Debut But Bats Can't Hold On, Falling 9-5 to Iowa - Louisville Bats
- Syracuse Splits Series-Opening Doubleheader at Toledo on Wednesday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Mud Hens Go 1-1 in Wednesday Doubleheader - Toledo Mud Hens
- Iowa Flips Script with 9-5 Win - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - April 26, 2023 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Norfolk Winning Streak Snapped In Pitcher's Duel - Norfolk Tides
- Knights Beat the Tides 2-1 on Wednesday - Charlotte Knights
- Chasers Drop Series Opener to Sounds - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Game Information: Columbus Clippers (9-13) vs. Indianapolis Indians (9-13) - Indianapolis Indians
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 26 vs. St. Paul - Rochester Red Wings
- Bats Open Road Series at Iowa with 9-4 Win - Louisville Bats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Bolting to the Bigs: Pirates Select Contract of No. 23 Prospect Cody Bolton
- Brenden Dixon Launches First Grand Slam in Indians Loss
- Game Information: Columbus Clippers (9-13) vs. Indianapolis Indians (9-13)
- Palacios and Mitchell Career Nights Lead Indians Over Clippers
- Game Information: Columbus Clippers (9-12) vs. Indianapolis Indians (8-13)