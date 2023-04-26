Brenden Dixon Launches First Grand Slam in Indians Loss

INDIANAPOLIS - A Brenden Dixon grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning helped the Indianapolis Indians overcome an early five-run deficit, but they could not hang on as the Columbus Clippers put up four runs in the ninth inning for a 10-7 win on Wednesday afternoon at Victory Field.

With the Indians (9-14) leading 7-6 after a bases-loaded walk to Miguel Andújar in the bottom of the eighth inning, Columbus scored four runs in the ninth. A two-run single off the bat of Tyler Freeman brought across the winning run against Yerry De Los Santos (L, 1-3).

After Indianapolis took an early lead on a run-scoring groundout by Josh Palacios in the bottom of the first inning, the Clippers (10-13) responded in a big way. Three walks, two singles and a three-run homer by Zack Collins - his third dinger of the series - gave Columbus a 6-1 lead early.

Dixon's first Triple-A home run came with one out and the bases loaded via a Grant Koch single and consecutive walks to Josh Bissonette and Chavez Young. It was the second baseman's first career grand slam and led to a career-high four RBI.

J.C. Flowers and Daniel Zamora combined for 5.0 scoreless frames in relief of Indians starter Caleb Smith to quiet the Clippers offense after the six-run second. All 10 of Columbus' runs were scored in two innings.

Caleb Simpson (W, 1-0) earned the win as he held the Indians without a hit in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Indianapolis and Columbus will face off again tomorrow in a 11:05 AM first pitch at Victory Field. RHP Quinn Priester (1-2, 7.80) will toe the rubber for the Indians while the Clippers have yet to name a starter.

