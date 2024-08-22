WooSox Beat Tides 5-3, Extend Winning Streak to Six

WORCESTER, MA - Bobby Dalbec went 3-for-4 and belted his 16th home run as the Worcester Red Sox (26-21)/(61-61) extended their winning streak to six games with a 5-3 victory over the Norfolk Tides (20-28)/(56-67) on Thursday afternoon at Harbor Park Stadium. With the win, the WooSox have now taken the first three games in Norfolk and have won 11 of their last 13 games.

Quinn Priester made his fourth start for Worcester on Thursday afternoon and on his first pitch, Jud Fabian drilled a leadoff home run into the WooSox' bullpen to give the Tides a quick 1-0 lead. Despite allowing a two-out double and walk, Priester would get out of the inning without further damage.

Entering the fourth, Bobby Dalbec led off the inning for the WooSox with the Tides still up 1-0. Down in the count 1-2, the 29-year-old deposited a hanging splitter out of the ballpark to tie up the game. Leaving the bat at a 108 mph and traveling 418 feet, Dalbec's blast was just his second home run in August but 16th of the year.

In the bottom half of the inning, the Tides took back the lead, scoring two runs on a double and single to pull ahead, 3-1. This time, it didn't take long for Worcester's bats to respond.

With one out and Roman Anthony standing on first after an infield single, Chase Meidroth drilled an RBI triple off the wall in right to make it a one-run game. Nick Sogard followed with a sacrifice fly to knot the game up at three heading into the bottom of the fifth.

Priester remained on the mound for the WooSox to begin the fifth and retired the first two batters but, after allowing a two-out single to Daniel Johnson, was relieved by Brian Van Belle. The reliever needed just two pitches to end the inning, closing the book on Priester's day. The WooSox starter finished with a line of 4.2 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K.

In the top of the sixth, Eddy Alvarez gave Worcester their first lead of the day by blasting a lead off home run off the scoreboard in right-center field. It was his 14th of the year and his second in as many days. Jamie Westbrook followed Alvarez's homer with a walk and advanced to second on Tyler Heineman's sacrifice bunt. After a balk sent Westbrook to third, Dalton Guthrie drove him in with an RBI bloop single down the left field line to give the WooSox some insurance. By the end of the inning, the WooSox had a 5-3 lead.

Van Belle continued on the mound to begin the eighth inning, having thrown 2.1 scoreless innings thus far. After allowing back-to-back singles to lead off the frame, the right-hander settled down to retire the next three on a pop out, line out, and strikeout. With a two-run lead, Yohan Ramirez entered for the ninth and slammed the door to secure the WooSox' 5-3 win over the Tides. Van Belle (W, 6-2) earned his sixth victory of the year while Levi Stoudt (L, 0-1) was handed the loss.

Worcester's come-from-behind victory on Thursday afternoon was their 11th win in their last 13 games and extended their winning streak to a season-high six games--matching their best stretch from 2023 when they won six straight from July 7-16. As the WooSox continue to rack up wins, the bullpen has led the way, combing for a 2.66 ERA with 9.64 K/9 over 54.1 innings since August 7.

The WooSox and Tides will continue their six-game series at 6:35 p.m. on Friday night at Harbor Park Stadium. After signing a Minor League contract with Boston on August 17, Rich Hill will make his first start for Worcester, opening the game opposite Carlos Tavera (5-4, 5.87) for Norfolk. Radio coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

