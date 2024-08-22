Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights August 27-September 1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2024 season presented by FIS continues Tuesday, August 27 with a six-game series against the Norfolk Tides, Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, that runs through Sunday, September 1 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Teacher Appreciation Day, presented by Everbank: Everbank is partnering with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to offer all Duval County Public School teachers a free ticket to this Tuesday's Jumbo Shrimp game. Bring your Teacher's ID to the box office to get your free ticket. Everyone is encouraged to wear their school colors to show off their school pride! There will be teacher-themed promotions and prizes throughout the night!

Taco Tuesday Picinc: Taco Tuesday at the Ballpark! There's no better pairing than a taco bar and Jumbo Shrimp baseball. Dive into a 90-minute all-you-can-eat picnic featuring a make your own taco bar, margaritas and churros! To purchase your ticket go to https://fevo-enterprise.com/event/Tacotuesday2. *Each picnic will open one-hour prior to first pitch and last for 90 minutes.

Wednesday, August 28, 2024 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Vystar Good is Everywhere Wednesday: Join the Jumbo Shrimp and VyStar Credit Union as they partner with local charities to raise awareness and funds throughout the night with ticket sales and promotions.

Three Inning Triple Header: It's the first (and last) triple header in Jumbo Shrimp history! They'll be playing abbreviated games that each last three innings! *Not really but we'll do our best to pretend!

Burger and Dogs at the Ballpark: Burgers, Hot Dogs and Jumbo Shrimp baseball! Indulge in a 90-minute all-you-can-eat buffet at the Shrimp Net, conveniently situated down the First Base line. Enjoy a selection of hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, and cookies, complemented by refreshing soda and water. To purchase your ticket go to https://fevo-enterprise.com/event/August28th2.

Less Likes More Love Night, presented by Snapchat

Thursday, August 29 at 2024 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light: Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (16-oz. drafts) and $3 (24-oz. drafts) at various locations throughout the ballpark.

Can it juice? Last year, the Jumbo Shrimp asked the question, will it smoothie? The year before that was, will it waffle? This year we find out: can it juice?!

Friday, August 30, 2024 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Red Shirt Friday: Jumbo Shrimp players and staff will wear red each Friday to support the military, and fans who wear red save $1 on their ticket at the box office or can donate the $1 to charity.

Friday Night Lites, presented by Miller Lite: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites with $2,12oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave.

Friday Night Fireworks: Be sure to stick around after the game for Friday Night Fireworks presented by Florida Department of Health Duval County.

Chicks that Rock: The Jumbo Shrimp are proud to honor chicks that rock! Enjoy a night full of lady rockers!

Saturday, August 31, 2024, at 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5 p.m.)

Crossbody Bag giveaway, presented by Darley's Plumbing: Your next gym bag awaits The first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive a free Jumbo Shrimp crossbody bag. **One per person, not per ticket.**

Saturday Night Fireworks: Be sure to stick around after the game for Friday Night Fireworks, presented by Darley's Plumbing.

Sunday, September 1, 2024, at 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday, presented by Baptist Health: Join the Jumbo Shrimp as they host a 20-minute, pregame catch on the field. Head out to the centerfield gate for catch on the field until 20 minutes after the gates have opened. Kids can also feel like the pros after each Sunday game by rounding the bases once the field is clear. Plus, each Sunday will feature complementary, PREGAME, face painting and balloon animals!

Sunday Holiday Fireworks, presented by Baptist Health: Be sure to stick around after the game for special Sunday holiday fireworks!

Kids Headshot Drawing Day: Ask your kids to draw the Jumbo Shrimp players and send it in! They will be featured as the player headshots on the video board during the game! Please email drawings to david@jaxshrimp.com.

Tickets are available at www.jaxshrimp.com, by calling (904) 358-2846 or by visiting the Miller Electric Box Office. The Jumbo Shrimp's in-season box office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, as well as 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. On Monday through Saturday game days, the box office is open at 9 a.m. through the end of the game. On Sunday game days, the box office will be open from 11 a.m. through the end of the game.

