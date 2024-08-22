Bisons Team up with American Heart Association, Buffalo Bills, UBMD Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine to Teach CPR at Game, Sunday, August 25

The Buffalo Bisons today announced they have teamed up with the American Heart Association, the Buffalo Bills and UBMD Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine to give fans a chance to learn Hands-Only CPR skills before and during the team's game against the Omaha Storm Chasers, Sunday, August 25 at Sahlen Field (1:05 p.m. | Gates 12:00 p.m.).

The CPR skills training will be part of the Bisons 'Carnival Day' festivities, on the ballpark's plaza by the Oak St. Gate. Along with inflatables and carnival games for kids, the first 500 fans attending the Bisons game who take part in the CPR training will receive a Buffalo Bills HeartBEAT Cinch Bag.

Sunday's Bisons game against the Storm Chasers is also the team's annual Back 2 School Game, the club's last home game this season before schools restart after Labor Day. The Sahlen Field gates open at 12 p.m. and the first 2,000 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. will receive a Shoe Charm Giveaway feature Buster, Celery and Chicken Wing, compliments of NY's 529 College Savings Program. Fans can then head to the Oak St. Gate to access the carnival activities, the CPR training and the customary Funday Mascot Meet n' Greet. Following the game, all kids will be welcome down onto the field for postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.

Tickets for Sunday's game are available at Bisons.com and at the Sahlen Field Box Office and fans can save close to 20% by purchasing their single-game tickets in advance of game day. For more information, fans should visit Bisons.com.

Why CPR Training? With nearly 3 out of 4 cardiac arrests outside of the hospital occurring in homes, knowing how to perform CPR is critically important[1]. CPR, especially if performed immediately, could double or triple a cardiac arrest victim's chance of survival[2].

