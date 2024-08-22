Fallon Health and the Worcester Red Sox "Strike out Hunger"

Worcester, Mass. - Fallon Health, a leader in the fight against hunger, is pleased to announce the success of its annual Strike Out Hunger campaign in partnership with the Worcester Red Sox. On Sunday, August 18, the not-for-profit health care services organization was recognized for its efforts to promote food and nutrition security. During pre-game ceremonies, Fallon Health presented a $50,000 check to the Worcester County Food Bank (WCFB).

For the fourth straight season, through the Strike Out Hunger campaign, Fallon Health has donated $50 to the WCFB for every strikeout a WooSox pitcher has recorded at Polar Park. Over the last four years, Fallon Health has donated $200,000 to help the WCFB expand its efforts, increase access to healthy food for Worcester County residents, and tackle the root causes of hunger.

"Our longstanding commitment to fighting hunger is closely tied to our mission of improving health and inspiring hope. We're proud of the impact we're able to make through the Strike Out Hunger campaign and couldn't do it without our incredible partners- the Worcester Red Sox and Worcester County Food Bank. Together, we continue to raise critical funds and awareness for this cause, which is deeply connected to one's well-being," says Christine Cassidy, Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer for Fallon Health.

"Fallon Health continues to be an inspiring partner in our community efforts," said WooSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg. "It is so rewarding to have a partnership in which the results are so clear, so tangible, and so gratifying."

Hunger is a serious issue in Worcester County, with one in 10 people not having enough healthy food to eat. For Latino and Black individuals, those numbers rise to one in four and one in five. Nearly one-third of the people receiving assistance from WCFB' network of local food pantries are children under the age of 18.

During the Strike Out Hunger game, fans were encouraged to bring non-perishable items to donate to the cause. More than 1,631 pounds of food, valued at approximately $3,215, was collected-up 124 percent from 2023. The items will be donated to local food pantries that partner with the WCFB at the grass roots level.

"Healthy food is on the tables of our neighbors in all 60 communities of Worcester County thanks to the generous support WCFB receives from Fallon Health and the Worcester Red Sox. Every day, WCFB and our network of food pantries witness the increasing demand for our services highlighting the urgency for bold action. Hunger is a solvable problem so in addition to distributing food, WCFB advocates for policies and programs that address the root causes of hunger and poverty," says Jean McMurray, CEO of WCFB.

While the Strike Out Hunger campaign has ended for 2024, hunger is a year-round issue. To make a financial contribution please, visit foodbank.org.

