Knights Drop Wednesday's Game to Redbirds in 10 Innings, 8-7

August 22, 2024 - International League (IL)

(MEMPHIS, TN) - The Charlotte Knights dropped game two of the six-game series against the Memphis Redbirds by a score of 8-7 in 10 innings on Wednesday night from AutoZone Park in Memphis, TN. The Redbirds scored the game-winning run off Charlotte reliever Aaron McGarity (8-2, 2.67) in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Offensively, the Knights scored first and did so in the top of the second inning. Charlotte scored two runs in the second frame thanks to an RBI triple by Wilmer Difo and an RBI single by Mark Payton. In the bottom of the second, the Redbirds scored five runs to take an early 5-2 lead. All five runs in the second - and the two in the fifth inning - were charged to Charlotte starter Johan Domínguez. He allowed seven runs on seven hits over 4.1 innings pitched.

Charlotte catcher Carlos Pérez helped his club rally with a two-run home run in the third inning. The home run, which pulled the Knights to within one run, was his eighth of the season. Although the Redbirds added two runs in the fifth to take a 7-4 lead, the Knights continued to fight back. The team added another run in the top of the seventh inning on an RBI single from Pérez.

Down by a score of 7-5 in the ninth inning, the Knights rallied to load the bases. First, Colson Montgomery drew a bases-loaded walk to pull the Knights to within one run, 7-6. Then, Danny Mendick followed with another bases-loaded walk, which tied the game at 7-7.

In extra innings, the Knights did not push across a run in the top of the 10th. In the bottom of the frame, however, the Redbirds did. Iván Herrera, who started the inning on second base, stole third base and later came around to score the winning run on a sacrifice-fly RBI from Alfonso Rivas III.

In Wednesday's loss, the Knights outhit the Redbirds, 13-11. Charlotte right fielder Mark Payton had a four-hit game to help pace the offense. He finished the game 4-for-6 with one run scored and one RBI. Additionally, Zach DeLoach also had a strong night at the plate. DeLoach went 2-for-4 with a double and three runs scored.

The Knights will continue the six-game road series against the Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) on Thursday night. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call beginning at 7:40 p.m. online at www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch from Memphis, TN is set for 7:45 p.m. on Thursday.

