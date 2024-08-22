Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 22 at Lehigh Valley

August 22, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (29-18, 67-53) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (22-23, 56-62)

Thursday - 7:05 p.m. ET - Coca-Cola Park - Allentown, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

LHP Andrew Alvarez (3-3, 4.34) vs. RHP Mick Abel (3-8, 5.83)

HOT WINGS: The Rochester Red Wings came out on top for the eighth time in their last nine games Wednesday night, beating Lehigh Valley 4-1...RHP TYLER STUART dazzled in his Triple-A debut, tossing 6.2 one-hit innings with six strikeouts, a hit batter, and no walks...DH CARTER KIEBOOM homered for the seventh time this season with a pair of outs in the sixth, which was plenty for RHP ADONIS MEDINA and RHP RICO GARCIA to close the door on the IronPigs offense...Rochester looks to make it three straight wins tonight, sending LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ to the mound against Lehigh Valley RHP Mick Abel.

NOT STUART LITTLE: RHP TYLER STUART made his Triple-A debut last night in Lehigh Valley... the 6'9" righty turned in a stellar 6.2 innings, during which he struck out six batters and allowed just one hit for one earned run...this is the first time he's allowed one hit or fewer in at least 6.0 innings of work in his professional career, and is the longest one-hit outing by a Red Wings pitcher since Tyler Eppler on 6/9/2021, also at LHV (7.0 IP)...

Stuart is the 30th pitcher, and 56th player overall to appear for the Red Wings this season.

CREWSIN' FOR A BRUISIN: RF DYLAN CREWS recorded his first Triple-A four-hit game on Wednesday night, going 4-for-5 at the plate with an RBI, a run scored and a pair of stolen bases...the 23-year-old also added two stolen bags, his ninth and tenth of the season with Rochester...in eight games against the IronPigs this season, Crews has an on-base percentage of .359, a slugging percentage of .514, and an OPS of .873 with a home run, a triple, and three doubles...

Crews has reached base in 14 straight games, the longest active streak on the team.

RIGHT AS RAIN: RHP RICO GARCIA and RHP ADONIS MEDINA combined to provide 2.1 innings of scoreless relief... each pitcher struck out two batters and did not allow a hit or a walk in their appearances... Garcia earned his International League-leading 18th save this season and Medina earned his sixth hold in the seventh to solidify the victory...

Garcia has now earned six saves in as many opportunities, dating back to 7/3 at Buffalo...18 saves are the most by a Red Wing since Bobby Korecky in 2008 (26).

COACH CARTER: DH CARTER KIEBOOM smashed his seventh home run, a two-run shot to left-center, with two outs in the top of the fifth innings to expand the Rochester advantage to 4-0... in 11 games in August, Kieboom is batting .286 (8-for-28), with an on-base percentage of .394, and an OPS of .894... the Georgia native finished the game 1-for-5 with 2 RBI and a run scored to help the Wings win their second game in a row.

BAKER'S DOZEN: CF DARREN BAKER extended his hitting streak to 12 games (dating back to 8/7-G1) in last night's contest against Lehigh Valley...Baker finished the night 2-for-5 which marked his fifth multi-hit game during his hit streak (12 games)...the California native has a .356 batting average during the month of August with a .855 OPS...two more hits moved Baker's season total to 117, which is good for first in the Washington Nationals Organization...

Baker's 12-game hit streak is tied for the longest active hitting streak in the International League and is tied for the second-longest hitting streak by a Red Wing this season.

THREE-HEADED WAGON: The Red Wings pitching staff tossed a combined one-hitter last night, on the back of 6.2 one-hit innings from RHP TYLER STUART, and hitless outings from RHP ADONIS MEDINA and RHP RICO GARCIA ...this is the first nine-inning one-hitter by a Rochester pitching staff since 5/14/2023 against Worcester...

They also combined to allow no walks for the first time in a nine-inning game for the fifth time this season (6/23, 6/25, 8/1, 8/16).

MILLAS MAFIA: C DREW MILLAS finished yesterday's contest 2-for-5 with a run scored...the switch-hitting catcher has a multi-hit game in three straight games with Rochester for the first time since 5/31-7/5...Millas owns a batting average of .302 (64-for-212), which ranks sixth among catchers (min. 150 AB) in the International League.

International League Stories from August 22, 2024

