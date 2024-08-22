Valera, Arias Leave the Yard in Clippers Win

The Columbus Clippers won their second straight game against Indianapolis on Wednesday afternoon at Huntington Park, 5-1. It was the fourth victory in a row overall for Columbus, allowing the Clippers to maintain a 2.5-game lead in the 20-team International League second-half pennant chase.

George Valera (12) and Gabriel Arias (3) each went deep for the ClipShow on Wednesday, while Angel Martinez and Kyle Manzardo both chipped in RBI-doubles.

Clippers pitching held Indianapolis to just one run for the second straight contest. Starter Logan Allen lowered his ERA to 4.55, with three strikeouts on three hits over 5.1 innings of work. Zak Kent (2-0), Andrew Misiaszek, and Peter Strzelecki kept Indy off the scoreboard over 3.2 innings of relief work.

Columbus continues the series with Indianapolis on Thursday evening at Huntington Park with the first pitch scheduled for 6:15pm. Tickets are available at ClippersBaseball.com.

