Knights Clip the Redbirds 8-3 on Thursday
August 22, 2024 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
(MEMPHIS, TN) -- Charlotte outfielder Zach DeLoach has been on an offensive tear in the month of August. That offensive tear continued on Thursday night in Memphis, TN.
DeLoach homered and drove home four runs to power the Charlotte Knights to an 8-3 win over the Memphis Redbirds on Thursday night from AutoZone Park in Memphis, TN. The win was Charlotte's first in the series from Memphis this week.
The Knights scored first in Thursday's game and did so thanks to the home run by DeLoach in the top of the third inning. DeLoach launched a three-run home run, his sixth of the season. It was his first of three hits on the night as he finished the game by going 3-for-4 with three runs scored, one double, one home run and a game-high four RBI. The Charlotte outfielder is now hitting .348 with two home runs and 15 RBI in August (18 games). His 51 RBI on the season leads the Knights this year.
Charlotte designated hitter Mark Payton also continued his strong month. A night after recording four hits on Wednesday, Payton added three hits on Thursday. He went 3-for-5 on the night and raised his season batting average to .298.
RHP Cory Abbott started the game for the Knights and was solid. Abbott gave up just two runs on four hits over 4.1 innings pitched. LHP Trey McGough (5-1, 1.88) was sharp out of the Charlotte bullpen to earn the win. McGough gave up just one hit over 2.2 scoreless innings for the victory.
Charlotte scored five of the eight runs against Memphis starter Zack Thompson, who was saddled with the loss. The Knights tallied 14 hits on the evening.
The Knights will continue the six-game road series against the Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) on Friday night. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call beginning at 8:00 p.m. online at www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch from Memphis, TN is set for 8:05 p.m. on Friday.
