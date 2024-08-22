Redbirds Drop Game Three of Series to Knights
August 22, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with an 8-3 loss to the Charlott Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) on Thursday night at AutoZone Park.
In his return to the Memphis lineup after being optioned from St. Louis earlier in the week, right fielder Jordan Walker went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a double in the loss. With the bases loaded in the fifth inning, Walker smoked a line drive off of the top of the wall and just missed a game-tying grand slam.
Left fielder Matt Koperniak went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored in the game. Center fielder Mike Antico smacked his fifth Triple-A home run of the season. Antico now has a home run in back-to-back games and in three of his last four games played. Catcher Gavin Collins extended his season-long hit streak to 11 games.
Starting pitcher Zack Thompson (3-3) allowed five runs on six hits, walked two and struck out four in 3.2 innings pitched. Ryan Shreve tossed 3.0 innings of solid relief and allowed one run on five hits with two strikeouts.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to continue a six-game homestand against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) on Friday, August 23 with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 22, 2024
- Knights Clip the Redbirds 8-3 on Thursday - Charlotte Knights
- Keirsey Jr's Four Hit Night Leads Way in 8-7 Win Over RailRiders - St. Paul Saints
- Redbirds Drop Game Three of Series to Knights - Memphis Redbirds
- RailRiders Lose, 8-7, to Saints - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- I-Cubs Topple Toledo in 11 Innings - Iowa Cubs
- Indians Tee Off Early, Rally Late in 9-8, 10-Inning Win Over Clippers - Indianapolis Indians
- Red Wings' Offense Explodes in Third-Straight Win in Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Arroyo's Walk-off Homer Gives Brewskis Thrilling Win Over Jacksonville - Nashville Sounds
- IronPigs See Red Wings Pull Away with Late Offense in Loss Thursday Night - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- McCaughan Shines, But Jumbo Shrimp Fall 2-1 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Buffalo Jumps Ahead Early in 7-0 Omaha Loss - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Drew Maggi's Multi-Hit Game Wasn't Enough as Hens Fall, 5-3 - Toledo Mud Hens
- Chasers Cruise Past Bisons with 5-2 Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bats Blow Late Lead in 7-2 Loss to Gwinnett - Louisville Bats
- Liberato Ties Game in Ninth, Stripers Break out in Extras to Beat Louisville 7-2 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Seymour Pitches Durham to 2nd Straight Win - Durham Bulls
- Durham Defeats Syracuse, 7-1, on Sunny Thursday Night at NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse Mets
- Bats Blow Late Lead in 7-2 Loss to Gwinnett - Louisville Bats
- Tirotta's Slam Sets Tone in Bisons 7-0 Win over Storm Chasers - Buffalo Bisons
- August 22 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - August 22 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Red Wings, Minor League Baseball Partners with Snapchat - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Team up with American Heart Association, Buffalo Bills, UBMD Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine to Teach CPR at Game, Sunday, August 25 - Buffalo Bisons
- WooSox Beat Tides 5-3, Extend Winning Streak to Six - Worcester Red Sox
- Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights August 27-September 1 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Norfolk Can't Hold Worcester At Bay In Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Valera, Arias Leave the Yard in Clippers Win - Columbus Clippers
- Fallon Health and the Worcester Red Sox "Strike out Hunger" - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 22 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Knights Drop Wednesday's Game to Redbirds in 10 Innings, 8-7 - Charlotte Knights
- Suwinski Homers as Indians Fall to Clippers - Indianapolis Indians
- Mets and SU Athletics Partner for Women in Sports Night on Dollar Thursday, August 22nd - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Redbirds Drop Game Three of Series to Knights
- Memphis Walks off Charlotte to Take Game Two
- Redbirds Hang on Late in Series-Opening Victory Over Knights
- Redbirds 2025 Season Ticket Memberships Available Now
- Four Home Runs Not Enough in Series Finale Loss at Jacksonville