Redbirds Drop Game Three of Series to Knights

August 22, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with an 8-3 loss to the Charlott Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) on Thursday night at AutoZone Park.

In his return to the Memphis lineup after being optioned from St. Louis earlier in the week, right fielder Jordan Walker went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a double in the loss. With the bases loaded in the fifth inning, Walker smoked a line drive off of the top of the wall and just missed a game-tying grand slam.

Left fielder Matt Koperniak went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored in the game. Center fielder Mike Antico smacked his fifth Triple-A home run of the season. Antico now has a home run in back-to-back games and in three of his last four games played. Catcher Gavin Collins extended his season-long hit streak to 11 games.

Starting pitcher Zack Thompson (3-3) allowed five runs on six hits, walked two and struck out four in 3.2 innings pitched. Ryan Shreve tossed 3.0 innings of solid relief and allowed one run on five hits with two strikeouts.

