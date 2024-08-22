August 22 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens

August 22, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (52-70) at TOLEDO MUD HENS (58-63)

Thursday, August 22 - 5:35 PM CT - Fifth Third Field - Toledo, OH

RHP Brandon Birdsell (2-4, 4.94) vs. RHP Austin Bergner (0-1, 10.96)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and Toledo Mud Hens play the third of a six-game series tonight...right-hander Brandon Birdsell is scheduled to make his seventh start with Iowa...Brandon made 15 appearances (14 starts) with Double-A Tennessee and went 4-4 with a 3.63 ERA (30 ER in 74.1 IP)...opposite of Birdsell will be right-hander Austin Bergner for Toledo...Bergner is slated to make his ninth outing (eighth start) for the Mud Hens and 20th outing (19th start) of the season.

ANOTHER CLOSE CALL: The I-Cubs dropped a one-run game last night in Toledo by a 3-2 decision...James Triantos led Iowa offensively as he went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a double...Miles Mastrobuoni tallied the other multi-hit game for the I-Cubs going 2-for-4 with a walk...starter Caleb Kilian worked 5.0 innings and allowed two runs on seven hits with four strikeouts in a no decision...in relief, Daniel Palencia worked a scoreless inning and struck out one.

SHUT DOWN CALEB: Last night's starter Caleb Kilian has gone 0-0 with a 1.25 ERA (3 ER in 21.2 IP) in his last five outings (four starts) dating back to July 28 vs. Indianapolis...in seven appearances (two starts) on the road this season between Advanced-A South Bend and Iowa, Caleb has posted a 1.62 ERA (3 ER in 16.2 IP) with seven strikeouts.

BALLY GOES DEEP: Iowa Cubs catcher Moises Ballesteros hit his eighth home run as an I-Cub in game one Saturday vs. Columbus and his 17th of the season (nine with Double-A Tennessee)...he is one of 11 players in all of minor league baseball aged 20-or-younger to have at least 17 longballs this season...Bally has homered three times in his last 10 games.

THE BIG O: Cubs' No. 3 prospect Owen Caissie hit his 13th home run of the season in the first game of the doubleheader Thursday and has homered in three of his last 11 games...Caissie homered in back-to-back games from Aug. 4-6 this season which marked the first time he has done so since July 30-Aug. 1, 2023 with Double-A Tennessee...additionally, it was the seventh time the outfielder has done so in his career.

ALL THE SMALL THINGS: Iowa suffered a one-run loss last night at Toledo and dropped to 25-18 in one-run games this season...Iowa has played the most one-run games in the International League during this season (43) ahead of next-closest Jacksonville (41)...the I-Cubs went 25-13 in one-run contests last season.

COOL JAMES: Infielder and Cubs No. 5 prospect James Triantos started off his Triple-A career going 0-for-8 at the plate...but since Aug. 8, Triantos is batting .333 (14-for-42) three extra-base hits with seven RBI with three stolen bases... James is one of three minor leaguers with at least 120 hits and 40 stolen bases.

EXTRA, EXTRA: Iowa improved to 6-6 in extra-inning games in Tuesday night's 10 inning contest...marked their first extra-inning game since Aug. 11 at Omaha in which they lost 4-3 in 12 frames...Iowa had last won in extra-innings on Aug. 4 vs. St. Paul by a 10-9 score (11).

VS. TOLEDO: Iowa and Toledo are playing their third series of the season and first at Fifth Third Field...despite last night's loss, the I-Cubs have won eight of the 14 games played between the two clubs...in terms of the all-time series between the I-Cubs and the Mud Hens, Toledo leads with a mark of 38-27 and Toledo also leads in games that have been played at Fifth Third Field with a mark of 13-6.

UPHILL: After recording the longest losing streak of the season from July 23- Aug. 1 (nine games), Iowa has gone 9-8 in their last 15 games dating back to Aug. 2...the I-Cubs last two series have been six-game splits with First Half Champions Omaha (Kansas City) and Columbus (Cleveland).

MATTY ICE: Matt Shaw went 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBI in the first game of Saturday's games...it marked his second straight game with a homer and the third time he has homered in back-to-back games in his career and first since July 28-30, 2024 with Tennessee...Shaw hit .421 (8-for-19) with two home runs vs. Columbus.

