Mets and SU Athletics Partner for Women in Sports Night on Dollar Thursday, August 22nd

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets and Syracuse University Athletics have partnered for Women in Sports Night at NBT Bank Stadium on Thursday, August 22nd. Not only does the night feature all of the amazing Dollar Thursday promotions fans love at Mets games, but players and coaches from Syracuse Orange athletic teams will be at the stadium.

There will be a meet and greet with Otto the Orange, the SU Spirit Squad and Dance Team, plus some of the players and coaches from Syracuse Orange athletic teams, including SU Women's Field Hockey coach Lynn Farquhar, SU Women's Ice Hockey coach Britni Smith, and SU Women's Volleyball coach Bakeer Ganesharatnam.

In addition, 10-year-old ninja warrior world champion Gabby Licata will throw out a first pitch. In June, Licata, an East Syracuse native, beat more than 175 competitors in Greensboro, NC to win the 2024 World Ninja League Championship for 9-and-10-year-old girls. This is the competitive version of the television show American Ninja Warrior.

Dollar Thursday is still the greatest invention in the history of baseball. Fans can enjoy $1 Coca-Cola fountain drinks, $1 souvenir in the Team Store, $2 Hofmann hot dogs and coneys (4 per transaction), & $3 16 oz. select cans and drafts of Labatt, Coors, Budweiser, Saranac, & 1911 hard ciders. All Dollar Thursdays are also presented by 95X. DJ Bella will be playing music on the 315 Bullpen Bar during the game.

Tickets for this game and all Syracuse Mets home games are on sale at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (M-F, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), over the phone (315-474-7833) or at syracusemets.com.

