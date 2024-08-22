IronPigs See Red Wings Pull Away with Late Offense in Loss Thursday Night

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (56-63, 22-24) saw a close ballgame turn into a blowout late as the Rochester Red Wings (68-53, 30-18) pulled away, handing the 'Pigs a 12-3 loss on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park.

The Red Wings raced out to an early edge, plating three in the second. With two in scoring position, Jake Alu lined a single to center to plate both runners, starting the scoring. Alu scored later in the frame on a Jack Dunn RBI single following an error.

Rochester tacked on another in the third on a Drew Millas RBI double, but did have a runner thrown out at the plate on the play, limiting them to a 4-0 lead.

Jim Haley trimmed the deficit in half in the fourth for the 'Pigs, roping a two-run double to make it a 4-2 ballgame.

Millas gave the Red Wings a bit of space again as he picked up another RBI with a base hit in the fifth.

The 'Pigs got that run back in the sixth thanks to a Ryan McKenna RBI double, driving in Buddy Kennedy after he reached base for a third time on the night, making it a two-run game again.

That was the closest the 'Pigs got down the stretch as the Red Wings scored seven unanswered: three in the seventh, three in the eighth, and one in the ninth.

Jake Alu cleared the bases with a double in the seventh, scoring two himself while a third run scored on a throwing error on the play. In the eighth, Travis Blankenhorn bopped a two-run homer, his 25th, and Carter Kieboom added another run with a base hit. Dylan Crews capped the barrage in the ninth with a final RBI single, making it 12-3.

Andrew Alvarez (4-3) earned the win for Rochester, allowing two runs in five innings on four hits, striking out seven without issuing a walk.

Mick Abel (3-9) suffered the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing five runs (four earned) in 5.1 innings on eight hits and two walks, striking out eight.

The 'Pigs and Red Wings continue their series on Friday, August 23rd with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Seth Johnson (0-0, 0.00) is handed the ball for the 'Pigs while the Red Wings roll out Jackson Rutledge (4-7, 6.87).

