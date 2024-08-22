SWB Game Notes - August 22

August 22, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (26-20, 69-51) @ St. Paul Saints (19-28, 57-64)

Game 121 | Road Game 59 | CHS Field | Thursday, August 22, 2024 | First Pitch 8:07 PM EDT

LHP Edgar Barclay (5-9, 6.15) vs RHP Caleb Boushley (9-5, 4.73)

WALK OFF WOES- SWB has been walked off eight times, compared to their six bottom half victories. Despite adding a fifth infielder, they were not able to stop St. Pauls drive in extras. They are now 4-3 in games that go past the ninth inning.

WINNING WEDNESDAY- The RailRiders finished off the first half of the season winning every Wednesday game they played. The team went 11-0 in the second contest of the week. Yesterday was the first time this season that the RailRiders did not record a win when they played in a game on Wednesday. The team is now 15-3 on Wednesdays with their only losses coming from a pair of mid-week doubleheader splits where they also had wins.

OUTFIELD ASSISTS: Yankees #1 prospect Jasson Domínguez recorded his second outfield assist of the season, nabbing a runner at third base. He has had one prior this summer trying to get a runner on second. SWB has made 17 outfield assists with Greg Allen leading the way with four of his own. The team has caught four runners at the plate.

RUNNING MAN - The RailRiders stole a pair of bases last night to total 191 on the season when Kevin Smith and Taylor Trammell each had their twelfth. The team has set a season-high franchise record topping last year's 174 total. This is the most in the International League and second most in Triple-A behind Tacoma's ridiculous 244.

FOR THE TEAM- SWB has recorded 40 sacrifice flies after Kevin Smith had his six of the summer last night. The team has also recorded 14 sacrifice bunts. Last season the RailRiders had just four sac bunts and 34 sac flies overall.

BARCLAY'S BEST - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre left-hander Edgar Barclaywull make his 24th start of the season tonight, the second most thrown in the International League. He will be one shy of teammate Tom Pannone's 25. Barclay has impressed after the All-Star break, holding a 4.21 earned run average in July and now a 3.71 ERA in August.

VERSUS LEFT - The RailRiders have seven of fifteen arms as lefties on their pitching staff right now. At least three of them are set to be a part of the starting rotation. Southpaw pitchers have held opposing batters to a .230 average against this summer.

ESCARRA ELECTRIC - JC Escarra has now played in 26 games with the RailRiders and still holds a batting average above .300 in Triple-A. The lefty is hitting .333 with eight doubles and a pair of home runs. He has drove in 17 runs and has scored 19 of his own. Escarra has also walked more, 16, than he has struck out, 13.

