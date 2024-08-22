Arroyo's Walk-off Homer Gives Brewskis Thrilling Win Over Jacksonville

NASHVILLE - In what was a duel between both team's pitching staffs, the Nashville Brewskis (64-58, 26-21) won the game with a bang off Christian Arroyo's bat, as the veteran infielder clubbed a walk-off blast to give Nashville a 2-1 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (59-62, 24-22) on Thursday night at First Horizon Park.

Leading off the bottom of the ninth, Arroyo was turned a 2-1 count into a 2-1 final. He crushed Luarbert Arias' (5-5) slider 421 feet to the berm in left, breaking the deadlock and sending the home fans into a frenzy. Arroyo's home run, which had a 105.1 mph exit velocity, was his first of the season and came in dramatic fashion.

The home run ended what had been a quiet night offensively for both sides. Jacksonville scored their only tally of the night with a bases loaded walk in the second inning without getting a hit. The Sounds would answer in the sixth, as Arroyo knocked a single to left that brought home Freddy Zamora.

After strolling to find the zone in the second inning, Carlos Rodriguez settled in for a quality start. The right-hander held the Jumbo Shrimp to just two hits with five strikeouts in six innings. A trifecta of Brewskis relievers kept the contest tied, as Kevin Herget, Enoli Paredes and Ryan Middendorf (2-0) held Jacksonville hitless over the final three innings.

It was a seven-hit effort for Nashville, with Arroyo, Zamora, Wes Clarke, Brian Navarreto and Carlos Rodriguez finding the hit column. The single for Clarke in the seventh extended his on-base streak to 19 games, the longest on the team this season. Jacksonville was held hitless through the first four innings.

Nashville will look to clinch at least a series split in tomorrow night's contest. Right-hander Mitch White (3-4, 6.51) will get the ball for Rick Sweet's squad. He'll be matched by Georgia Tech product Xzavion Curry (2-7, 7.11) at 6:35 p.m. in Hit City.

Post-Game Notes

Christian Arroyo (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 K) hit his first home run of the season to give the Brewskis a walk-off win. He has hit safely in five of his last six games and is batting .333 (7-for-21) with a .994 OPS since August 15.

Enoli Paredes (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K) pitched a scoreless eighth inning in his first appearance with Nashville on rehab assignment. He is currently on Milwaukee's 60-day injured list with right forearm tendinitis.

Wes Clarke (1-for-3, K) extended his on-base streak to 19 games with a single. His on-base streak is the second-longest active on-base streak in the International League.

