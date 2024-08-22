McCaughan Shines, But Jumbo Shrimp Fall 2-1
August 22, 2024 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
NASHVILLE - Darren McCaughan struck out nine in 5.2 dominant innings on Thursday, but the Nashville Sounds walked off with a 2-1 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at First Horizon Park.
McCaughan finished one punchout shy of matching a career-high, yielding a run on four hits.
With the score tied at one in the ninth, Christian Arroyo hit a walk-off home run off Jumbo Shrimp (59-62, 24-22) reliever Luarbert Arias (5-5) to win it for the Sounds (64-58, 26-21).
Jacksonville scored the game's first run without a hit. Tristan Gray led off the second with a walk. After a fly out, the Jumbo Shrimp loaded the bases on a Nick Gordon hit-by-pitch and Will Banfield walk. Two batters later, Diego Infante walked to force in a run for Jacksonville.
Nashville responded in the sixth. Freddy Zamora doubled to begin the frame. After a strikeout and fly out, he scored on Arroyo's single to tie the game.
Jacksonville and Nashville faceoff again in Friday's 7:35 p.m. ET contest. RHP Xzavion Curry (2-7, 7.11 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Sounds RHP Mitch White (3-4, 6.51 ERA). Coverage begins at 7:20 p.m. ET on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.
