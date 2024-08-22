Suwinski Homers as Indians Fall to Clippers
August 22, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Jack Suwinski's solo home run was sandwiched by a pair of Clippers blasts as the Indianapolis Indians fell to Columbus on Wednesday afternoon at Huntington Park, 5-1.
Down 1-0 after George Valera's solo shot in the bottom of the first inning, the Indians (24-21, 57-61) plated their lone run of the game on Suwinski's second-inning homer into the right-field corner. Columbus (31-15, 63-57) then took the lead on a Gabriel Arias' two-run shot in the sixth.
Indianapolis generated traffic on the bases but went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position, stranding at least one in each of the final five innings. Columbus posted two additional runs on a pair of doubles in the seventh inning against Michael Plassmeyer (L, 3-9).
Zak Kent (2-0) kicked off 3.2 innings of shutout ball for the Clippers bullpen.
The Indians and Clippers continue the six-game series on Thursday at 6:15 PM ET at Huntington Park. RHP Bubba Chandler (1-0, 0.00) will take the mound for the Indians against LHP Will Dion (4-3, 5.36).
