Drew Maggi's Multi-Hit Game Wasn't Enough as Hens Fall, 5-3

August 22, 2024 - International League (IL)

The Toledo Mud Hens fell to the Iowa Cubs on Thursday night 5-3 in extras at Fifth Third Field.

Austin Bergner was on the bump tonight for the Hens as he came into this game with a 0-1 record and a 10.96 in AAA ball.

Bergner took the mound in the top of the first and started his day with a strikeout to the first batter. Bergner then allowed back-to-back singles to put runners on first and second. Bergner proceeded to strike out the next two batters to leave the runners stranded.

The Hens then went down 1-2-3 with a pair of groundouts by Akil Baddoo and Justyn-Henry Mallow and a strikeout by Ryan Vilade.

In the top of the second, Bergner then almost followed with his version of a 1-2-3 inning, however, he gave up a two-out walk to put a runner aboard. He would later end the inning with the batter striking out looking.

In the bottom half of the inning, the Hens then had their second consecutive 1-2-3 inning with Eddys Leonard striking out, Anthony Bemboom grounding out and Justice Bigbie flying out to center field.

In the top of the third, Bergner did allow a double, however, the runner tripped rounding around second as the Hens defense was able to take him out. The very next batter on the Cubs then belted a home run to right field to give the Cubs a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third, Riley Unroe was able to salvage the first hit of the game for Toledo as he hit an infield single on a soft bunt down the third base line. Andrew Navigato and Baddoo then struck out swinging, leaving Unroe on first.

Bergner then allowed a double in the top of the fourth allowing for doubles in back-to-back innings. Bergner got out of the inning stranding the runner on second as a ground out, a line out and a K ended the inning.

Malloy led the bottom of the fourth with a hard-hit single to center field. However, the Hens offense couldn't move him into scoring position as a pair of strikeouts and a line out ended the inning.

Bergner then got into some trouble in the top of the fifth with a single and a walk, putting two runners aboard which ended this night after 73 pitches. Angel Reyes replaced him on the mound as on his second pitch, he threw it wild which put runners on second with a walk later loading the bases. Navigato then helped out the ballclub as he made a nice play at second to get the out at first to end the inning keeping the score 1-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, Drew Maggi hit a ball to left center field which looked gone to everyone in the stadium but the umpires as they called it a ground-rule double as the ball didn't clear the wall enough. Unroe then reached first on a fielder's choice as Maggi was out trying to get to third. The inning then ended on a Navigato strikeout with no runs across the plate for the Hens.

Reyes then went out to pitch in the top of the sixth and got out of the inning 1-2-3 as a pair of pop-outs and a strikeout ended the inning.

In the bottom of the sixth Malloy reached first for the second time tonight as Baddoo and Leonard grounded out with Vilade striking out for the third time.

Austin Shulfer then replaced Reyes on the mound and started his day out with a 1-2-3 inning including a strikeout to start his outing.

In the bottom of the seventh, Maggi had some payback from the fourth as he went yard to left field to tie up the ball game at one apiece.

Mason Englert started the top of the eighth as it was his first appearance for the Mud Hens since July 4th. Englert pitched a 1-2-3 inning as he ended the inning on a nine-pitch strikeout. On the flip side in the bottom of the eighth, the Hens went down 1-2-3 as Malloy ended the inning with a strikeout.

We headed to the ninth inning all knotted up as Devin Sweet took the keys to the mound and got a ground out before allowing just a walk as Sweet then took care of business and struck out the next two batters to end the inning.

In the bottom of the ninth, things started out slow as a Vilade strikeout and a Leonard groundout quickly put us at two outs. Anthony Bemboom and Bigbie then both singled to put runners on first and second. However, a Maggi groundout ended the inning as we headed to extras.

Chase Lee then got the ball from Sweet to pitch in extras he got a quick out as a sacrifice bunt moved the automatic runner from second to now third as Maggi got the out at first. A single to center field later scored the runner on third to give the Cubs the 2-1 lead. A strikeout gave some light to end the inning but a single to right center now put runners on corners. A mile-high pop-out then ended top of the tenth.

In the bottom of the tenth, Unroe attempted to bunt and was successful as he was now on first and Maggi was on third. Navigato then singled to left field to tie things up at two. Baddoo and Malloy both went down looking, on back-to-back at-bats. Vilade had a chance to send everyone home, however, he then struck out for the fifth time tonight to head to the eleventh inning tied up at two.

In the top of the eleventh, Lee went out to pitch his second inning as he allowed a single up the middle to give the Cubs the lead back at 3-2. The next batter hit a single as well to put runners on the corners with no outs. A successful bunt scored another run for the Cubs to make it 4-2. The Cubs added to the lead yet again with a single hit to Leonard up the middle who mid-handled on the end of his glove to now make it 5-2.

In the bottom half of the inning, Bemboom singled to score the automatic runner to make it 5-3, however, the Hens offense couldn't produce any more runs as they fell 5-3.

The Hens and Cubs continue their series tomorrow night with the first pitch starting at 7:05 p.m.

Notables:

Drew Maggi (2-4, HR, 2B, 2 R, K)

Anthony Bemboom (2-5, RBI, 2 K)

Andrew Navigato (1-4, RBI, 2 K)

Austin Bergner (4.2 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K)

