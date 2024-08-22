I-Cubs Topple Toledo in 11 Innings
August 22, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
TOLEDO, OH - The Iowa Cubs (53-70) earned an extra innings victory against the Toledo Mud Hens (58-64) by a final score of 5-3 in 11 innings on Thursday night at Fifth Third Field.
It was the I-Cubs who struck first in tonight's contest after the first two frames went scoreless. Infielder Matt Shaw was the one who did the damage with a solo home run in the top of the third inning, which gave Iowa the early 1-0 lead.
The 1-0 lead remained intact for Iowa after six innings of play with starting pitcher Brandon Birdsell holding the Toledo bats in check. He finished his outing with a final line of 6.0 scoreless innings, four hits allowed, no walks, and nine strikeouts.
After Birdsell's night was done, Toledo was able to breakthrough in the scoring department. In the bottom of the seventh, Drew Maggi tied the game on one swing of the bat with a solo shot.
The game moved into extra innings after neither team scored in the eighth or ninth innings and Iowa jumped back out in front in the 10th. After Miles Mastrobuoni moved the automatic runner over to third with a sacrifice bunt, James Triantos brought in the run with a single back up the middle making the score 2-1. Toledo matched in the bottom of the frame, however, with an RBI single from Andrew Navigato.
In the 11th, Iowa reclaimed its lead by scoring three runs on a trio of singles from Luis Vazquez, Chase Strumpf, and Mastrobuoni. The Mud Hens did get one run back in the bottom of the frame, but Eduarniel Nunez closed it out and secured the win for Iowa.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Brandon Birdsell tied his season high and career high with his nine strikeouts on the night.
- Catcher William Simoneit recorded his first career hit as an Iowa Cub with a single in the top of the fifth.
- James Triantos tallied his first career three-hit performance at the Triple-A level going 3-for-6 at the plate with a double and an RBI.
- Eduarniel Nunez earned his first career Triple-A save with his lone inning pitched tonight.
Iowa and Toledo will next face off on Friday for the fourth game of their current six-game series. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
##CUBS## by Taboola Sponsored Links
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 22, 2024
- Knights Clip the Redbirds 8-3 on Thursday - Charlotte Knights
- Keirsey Jr's Four Hit Night Leads Way in 8-7 Win Over RailRiders - St. Paul Saints
- Redbirds Drop Game Three of Series to Knights - Memphis Redbirds
- RailRiders Lose, 8-7, to Saints - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- I-Cubs Topple Toledo in 11 Innings - Iowa Cubs
- Indians Tee Off Early, Rally Late in 9-8, 10-Inning Win Over Clippers - Indianapolis Indians
- Red Wings' Offense Explodes in Third-Straight Win in Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Arroyo's Walk-off Homer Gives Brewskis Thrilling Win Over Jacksonville - Nashville Sounds
- IronPigs See Red Wings Pull Away with Late Offense in Loss Thursday Night - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- McCaughan Shines, But Jumbo Shrimp Fall 2-1 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Buffalo Jumps Ahead Early in 7-0 Omaha Loss - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Drew Maggi's Multi-Hit Game Wasn't Enough as Hens Fall, 5-3 - Toledo Mud Hens
- Chasers Cruise Past Bisons with 5-2 Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bats Blow Late Lead in 7-2 Loss to Gwinnett - Louisville Bats
- Liberato Ties Game in Ninth, Stripers Break out in Extras to Beat Louisville 7-2 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Seymour Pitches Durham to 2nd Straight Win - Durham Bulls
- Durham Defeats Syracuse, 7-1, on Sunny Thursday Night at NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse Mets
- Bats Blow Late Lead in 7-2 Loss to Gwinnett - Louisville Bats
- Tirotta's Slam Sets Tone in Bisons 7-0 Win over Storm Chasers - Buffalo Bisons
- August 22 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - August 22 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Red Wings, Minor League Baseball Partners with Snapchat - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Team up with American Heart Association, Buffalo Bills, UBMD Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine to Teach CPR at Game, Sunday, August 25 - Buffalo Bisons
- WooSox Beat Tides 5-3, Extend Winning Streak to Six - Worcester Red Sox
- Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights August 27-September 1 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Norfolk Can't Hold Worcester At Bay In Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Valera, Arias Leave the Yard in Clippers Win - Columbus Clippers
- Fallon Health and the Worcester Red Sox "Strike out Hunger" - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 22 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Knights Drop Wednesday's Game to Redbirds in 10 Innings, 8-7 - Charlotte Knights
- Suwinski Homers as Indians Fall to Clippers - Indianapolis Indians
- Mets and SU Athletics Partner for Women in Sports Night on Dollar Thursday, August 22nd - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.