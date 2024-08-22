RailRiders Lose, 8-7, to Saints
August 22, 2024 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 8-7 to the St. Paul Saints on Thursday night. Despite fourteen hits, the RailRiders could not overpower the three home runs launched by the home team.
The RailRiders opened with a four-run first inning. Caleb Durbin led with a single and Jorbit Vivas followed with one of his own. After TJ Rumfield walked to load the bases, Taylor Trammell cleared them with his first triple of the season. It was 4-0 SWB.
St. Paul battled back quickly cutting the lead in half on a two-run shot from DaShawn Keirsey Jr.
The Saints chipped away with a solo shot off the bat of Jair Camargo in the fifth. But it was another home run in the next inning that made the difference. Yunior Severino's three-run blast made it 6-5 St. Paul.
SWB tied it up at six apiece with an RBI knock from Vivas scoring Durbin.
The home team was back again to take the lead thanks to an RBI single from Diego A. Castillo. They added an insurance run in the seventh with a sacrifice fly to bring in Keirsey Jr after a leadoff triple.
In the ninth inning, the RailRiders made a late push. Rumfield rocked his third hit of the day with a leadoff double. With two outs, Jahmai Jones smacked a double into left field to make it a one-run ballgame. The tying run was stranded on second as SWB fell 8-7.
The RailRiders take on the Saints tomorrow at 8:07 Eastern Time. SWB returns to PNC Field on Tuesday, August 27, to open a series against the Rochester Red Wings. Purchase tickets for any 2024 RailRiders home game and get the latest promotional details at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 26-21, 69-52
