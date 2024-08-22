Seymour Pitches Durham to 2nd Straight Win

August 22, 2024 - International League (IL)

Syracuse, NY - Ian Seymour rolled through Syracuse over 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run to earn his first Durham victory of the year as the Bulls beat the Mets 7-1 at NBT Bank Stadium on Thursday night.

Seymour (W, 1-1), who went 5-3 in 17 starts in Double-A, entered the game with one loss and four no-decisions across five starts with Durham (23-25) despite logging just a 2.73 ERA. Seymour shackled the Mets (20-27) through four innings on one hit before Mike Brosseau connected for an opposite field home run, but the Bulls had already established a 5-0 lead. Seymour would work 5 2/3 frames, permitting three hits and fanning seven in the victory.

Durham took a quick 2-0 lead in the first against Syracuse starter Blade Tidwell. Curtis Mead was hit on the left hand by the game's second pitch, then advanced to third on a single by Austin Shenton. Osleivis Basabe sliced a single to center to score Mead, with Shenton taking second. Later in the inning, shortstop Pablo Reyes threw away a grounder from Bob Seymour to permit Shenton to score.

Heriberto Hernandez, who had four hits and four RBI on Wednesday night, including two homers, had two more hits on Thursday night. Hernandez doubled home Seymour in the third, then walked twice and singled in the eighth. Hernandez, who hit .115 in 24 games with the Bulls earlier this season, is 6-8 with two homers, two doubles, five RBI and two walks in his two games since his return from Montgomery.

Kenny Piper capped the scoring by clubbing a two-run homer in the seventh, the first of his Triple-A career.

Following Seymour's outing, Joe Record, Michael Gomez and Carlos Garcia combined to retire the final 10 batters of the game.

The series continues Friday night with Cole Wilcox (0-1, 10.29) slated to oppose Mike Vasil (6-7, 5.74) at 6:35 PM ET.

The Bulls return home Tuesday, August 27th against the Buffalo Bisons at 6:35 PM ET.

