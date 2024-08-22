Indians Tee Off Early, Rally Late in 9-8, 10-Inning Win Over Clippers
August 22, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
COLUMBUS, Ohio - In a game featuring four lead changes, Jake Lamb roped a two-out, go-ahead double - the Indians' seventh extra-base hit of the contest - to lift Indianapolis to a thrilling 9-8 win in 10 innings against the Columbus Clippers on Thursday night at Huntington Park. Nick Gonzales, Liover Peguero and Nick Yorke also combined for six run-scoring hits, including five for extra bases, to drive the offense.
In the 10th inning, after the Indians (25-21, 58-61) forced extras on a double steal by Edward Olivares and Peguero that resulted in a run and clutch two-out, two-strike RBI single off the bat of Yorke in the previous frame, two strikeouts sandwiched a swipe of third base by Henry Davis. Lamb then ripped the first pitch he saw against Erik Sabrowski (L, 8-2) into the left-center alley for two bases, with the sinking liner barely evading the glove of center fielder Myles Straw on his diving attempt.
Brady Feigl (S, 2) retired the side in the bottom of the 10th, striking out Angel Martinez on seven pitches to start before freezing Kyle Manzardo on a 3-2 curveball that sealed Indy's first win of the set.
Indianapolis led three pitches into the game thanks to the rehabbing Gonzales, who parked a leadoff home run 431 feet away to the left of straightaway center field. The lead was short-lived, however, with Columbus (31-16, 63-58) plating three in the bottom half of the first on a single and walk that preceded Gabriel Arias' fourth home run of the season.
Peguero took over in his first two at-bats in the second and fifth inning, drilling a pair of hanging curveballs by Will Dion over the wall in left for his 10th and 11th home runs, the latter bringing Lamb along for the ride to move Indy back in front, 4-3. Yorke extended Indy's advantage to 5-3 and 6-4 with a two-out double off the center field wall in the fifth and two-bagger into the right field corner in the seventh.
George Valera clubbed solo home runs - his 13th and 14th blasts with Columbus this season - in the sixth and eighth, the second coming off Carmen Mlodzinski to tie the game at 6-6 following Manzardo's two-out RBI knock off Colin Holderman in the seventh that brought the Clippers within one. Mlodzinski was replaced after facing four more batters, and Connor Sadzeck (W, 4-2) was summoned with runners at the corners and two outs. After beaning Martinez with his first offering to load the bases, Juan Brito rolled a 1-2 pitch through the left side of the infield to score two and give Columbus an 8-6 lead.
Peguero doubled to open the ninth and took third on a single by Olivares. Their double steal and a throwing error by catcher and former Indian Dom Nuñez on the play inched the Indians to within a run and put the tying run at third base with no outs. After Jack Suwinski went down swinging and Billy Cook was caught looking on three pitches, Yorke scorched the game-tying hit 103.2 mph off the bat.
Sadzeck toed the line in the ninth, pitching out of a bases-loaded jam with Yorke at the center of it following a defensive switch from left field to second base. With one on and one away, Yorke committed fielding and throwing errors on the same play to move two runners into scoring position. Sadzeck then intentionally walked Straw before inducing a force play at home and lineout, both fielded by Yorke.
Peguero's two-homer game was the sixth of his career and first since doing so with Indianapolis at Omaha on July 14, 2023. It was also his fourth career game with three extra-base hits, the last with Double-A Altoona on June 28, 2023, at Harrisburg.
Overshadowed by the scoring onslaught, Pirates top prospect Bubba Chandler settled in to his third Triple-A start after a testy first inning with 5.0 innings of three-run ball and six strikeouts. He retired his final 10 batters faced and 13 of the last 14 before departing.
The Indians and Clippers continue the six-game series on Friday at 7:05 PM at Huntington Park. RHP Thomas Harrington (1-1, 3.63), the reigning International League Pitcher of the Week, gets the nod for the Indians against RHP Triston McKenzie (2-2, 5.68).
