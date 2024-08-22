Norfolk Can't Hold Worcester At Bay In Loss

August 22, 2024 - International League (IL)

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Tides (20-28, 56-67) fell to the Worcester Red Sox (26-21, 61-61), 5-3, on Thursday at Harbor Park. The Tides have lost the first three games of the homestand and have lost 14 of their previous 20 games.

It was Norfolk that struck first, with Jud Fabian blasting a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first on the first pitch he saw. It was his first career Triple-A hit and home run, and was the seventh time a Tide has led off a game with a home run this season.

Worcester managed to tie the game up in the top of the fourth when Bobby Dalbec blasted his 16th home run of the season. Norfolk was able to respond in the bottom half of the inning when Shayne Fontana knocked a go-ahead RBI double. He would score on a single by Maverick Handley to take the 3-1 lead.

That would be the only runs the Tides would score, as Worcester would go on to score four unanswered runs. Chase Meidroth knocked an RBI triple, then scored on a sacrifice fly to tie the game in the fifth. In the sixth, Eddy Alvarez hit a solo home run in what was his second straight game with a home run. An insurance run was added later that inning when Dalton Guthrie knocked an RBI single, giving the eventual 5-3 win to the Red Sox as Yohan Ramirez shut the game down for his second save of the series.

Game four is tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. RHP Carlos Tavera will start for Norfolk, while LHP Rich Hill will open for the Red Sox and will be followed by RHP Brad Keller.

