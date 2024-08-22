Keirsey Jr's Four Hit Night Leads Way in 8-7 Win Over RailRiders

ST. PAUL, MN - With just under a month left in the season DaShawn Keirsey Jr. is vying for a couple of different St. Paul Saints single-season records. He got a little closer to both the hits and RBI record while nearing a career-high in homers. His perfect night led the way in a 8-7 victory over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at CHS Field in front of 7,086.

The night didn't start off well for the Saints who fell behind by four runs before the seats were even warm. The RailRiders loaded the bases on a single by Caleb Durbin, a one out single by Jorbit Vivas, and a walk to T.J. Rumfield. Taylor Trammell unloaded them with a triple into right giving the RailRiders a 3-0 lead. J.C. Escarra made it 4-0 with an RBI double to right-center.

The Saints got two back in the bottom of the inning on a one out walk to Diego Castillo followed by a two-run homer from Keirsey Jr., his 14th of the season one shy of his career high 15 from last season, cutting the deficit in half to 4-2. The two RBI gave him 68 on the season, seven shy of the single-season franchise record of 75.

The RailRiders added a run in the second on a one out single by Jasson Dominguez. He stole second and Vivas walked. Rumfield made it 5-2 with an RBI double to right-center.

Jair Camargo got the Saints to within 5-3 on a solo blast to left leading off the fourth, his 10th of the season.

The Saints got their third home run of the night in the fifth. Castillo led off the inning with a walk. Keirsey Jr. followed with a single to center putting runners at first and second. Yunior Severino then unloaded on pitch and crushed a three-run homer to left, his 19th of the season, giving the Saints a 6-5 lead. Severino is in a race with Keirsey Jr. for the coveted 75 RBI. His three RBI give him 69 on the season.

In their next at bat the RailRiders tied the game at six. With two outs and nobody on Durbin drew a walk. Saints starter Caleb Boushley came out of the game for reliever Zack Weiss who gave up back-to-back singles to Dominguez and Vivas, the latter scoring Durbin.

In the bottom of the inning the Saints regained the lead. With two outs and nobody on Payton Eeles reached on an infield single to third, stole second, and scored on a single to left by Castillo putting the Saints up 7-6.

Keirsey Jr. continued his torrid night with a leadoff triple to right-center in the seventh. With one out Michael Helman's sacrifice fly gave the Saints an 8-6 lead. Keirsey Jr. finished the night 4-4, a double shy of the cycle, two RBI, three runs scored, and a stolen base. His four hits give him 106 on the season, 26 shy of the franchise record with 27 games to go.

The RailRiders made it interesting in the ninth. Rumfield led off the inning with a double to center. With two outs and Rumfield at third, Jahmai Jones doubled to left scoring Rumfield cutting the Saints lead to 8-7. After a hit by pitch to Greg Allen putting the go-ahead run on base, Scott Blewett struck out Kevin Smith to end the game.

The same two teams meet in game four of the six-game series on Friday night at CHS Field at 7:07 p.m. The Saints send RHP Randy Dobnak (9-6, 3.56) to the mound and the RailRiders are TBA. The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

