Durham Defeats Syracuse, 7-1, on Sunny Thursday Night at NBT Bank Stadium

Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets ran into a Durham Bulls buzzsaw on Thursday night, falling by a 7-1 final to the Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays. The Mets have now dropped two out of the three games in the weeklong, six-game series at NBT Bank Stadium.

Blade Tidwell toed the slab to start for Syracuse (66-55, 20-27) on Thursday night, but Durham (59-64, 23-25) got to Tidwell in the top of the first. A pair of runs came across home plate for the Bulls in the game's initial half inning. Curtis Mead was hit by a pitch on Tidwell's second toss of the game, followed by consecutive singles from Austin Shenton and Osleivis Basabe that pushed Mead across home plate for a 1-0 lead. Then with runners on first and second and two outs, Bob Seymour hit a groundball to shortstop that Pablo Reyes fielded clean but then threw away down the first-base line, allowing a second run to come home and boost the lead for the Bulls to 2-0.

Durham got another run home in the top of third. With Seymour on second and one out, Heriberto Hernandez lined a double down the left-field line to plate Seymour and make it a 3-0 game.

In the top of the fifth, the Bulls got their last run home against Tidwell as a Seymour RBI single scored Ronny Simon from second and brought the lead out to 4-0. Tidwell's final line was four runs allowed on six hits in four and one-third innings pitched with four walks and three strikeouts. Just two of the runs were earned runs against Tidwell. The scoring wasn't done for Durham in the fifth as Joey Lucchesi came out of the bullpen and promptly allowed a walk and an RBI single to turn it into a 5-0 game.

The Bulls got to Lucchesi again in the top of the seventh when Kenny Piper hit a two-run homer over the left-field wall. It was a tough third outing out of the bullpen for Lucchesi as he continues to transition from a starting role to a relieving role. Lucchesi finished with three runs allowed on six hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Lucchesi had not allowed a run in his first six and two-thirds innings as a reliever this season.

While the Bulls offense hummed to the tune of seven runs on 13 hits in the game, their pitching kept the Mets off balance all evening. Ian Seymour had a very strong start, allowing just one run (on a Mike Brosseau solo home run) with three hits and one walk allowed. The left-hander struck out seven total batters in five and two-thirds innings, including striking out six of the first 12 batters that he faced. The bullpen took hold of the game from there, as relievers Joe Record, Michael Gomez, and Carlos Garcia worked the final three and one-third innings in scoreless and hitless fashion. The final 11 Mets batters of the game went down in order as the Bulls wrapped up the 7-1 win.

The Syracuse Mets are back home all week to take on the Durham Bulls for the first and only time in the 2024 season. Game four of the series against the Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays is set for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch on Friday. Right-hander Mike Vasil is slated to start for the Mets opposed by right-hander Cole Wilcox for the Bulls.

