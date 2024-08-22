Buffalo Jumps Ahead Early in 7-0 Omaha Loss
August 22, 2024 - International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Omaha Storm Chasers saw a three-game winning streak come to an end Thursday at Sahlen Field, in a 7-0 defeat to the Buffalo Bisons.
While Omaha led for the first 18 innings of the series, Buffalo surged ahead in the first inning Thursday, plating five runs in the opening frame against Chasers starter Dinelson Lamet. A pair of singles and a walk loaded the bases, then a second walk scored Buffalo's first run. With two outs, Bisons first baseman Riley Tirotta followed with a grand slam, the first allowed by Omaha this season for a 5-0 Buffalo lead after one inning.
Lamet allowed another run to score in the second inning, as Nick Loftin made an error with one out, then an RBI single with two outs put the Bisons up 6-0. Following the RBI single, Lamet retired his final 13 hitters, with 1-2-3 innings in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth. The start marked the first time in 2024 an Omaha pitcher threw at least 6.0 innings but did not earn a quality start.
The Chasers had chances to score in the first three innings but stranded five runners on base over the opening third. Omaha was set down 1-2-3 in four of the first six innings, held to singles in the sixth and eighth, and just four hits in the game overall.
Drew Waters went 2-for-4 in the game with a pair of singles, while Loftin had the lone extra-base hit, a double in the third. Omaha failed to get a runner past second base in the club's seventh shutout loss of the year.
Austin Cox followed Lamet with a perfect seventh inning, completing a stretch of 16 straight Bisons hitters retired. Steven Cruz got the first two outs of the eighth inning, snapping an 11-game and 13.0-inning scoreless streak spanning more than a month. Eric Cerantola inherited two runners from Cruz and recorded a strikeout to finish the eighth inning and leave the two runners on base.
The Chasers return to action Friday, August 23 at Sahlen Field as first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT with right-hander Chandler Champlain starting for Omaha.
