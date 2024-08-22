Red Wings, Minor League Baseball Partners with Snapchat

August 22, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings, along with MiLB, are proud to announce a new partnership with Snapchat. On September 2, Snapchat is coming to Rochester as a part of their recently announced partnership with Minor League Baseball ™ (MiLB™) to promote their "Less Likes, More Love" campaign to highlight how people use Snapchat to spread love.

All 120 Minor League teams will participate in Snapchat's "Less Likes, More Love" campaign, including the Rochester Red Wings on September 2 when they take on the Worcester Red Sox in the 4:05 Labor Day matchup. Fans can expect a feel-good game day experience spotlighting moments of togetherness during the game, including a Hug Cam videoboard feature encouraging fans to feel connected to those around them. The first 250 Red Wings fans will receive a Rally Towel Giveaway courtesy of Snapchat.

"We're thrilled to partner with Minor League Baseball to bring the 'Less Likes, More Love' campaign to life in ballparks across the country," said Emma Wakely, Sports Partnerships, Snapchat. "Snapchat is all about enhancing real-world experiences and helping people feel more connected, and there's no better place to do that than at a baseball game. By creating moments of joy and togetherness-from our Hug Cams to the newly coined 'hugouts'-we're encouraging fans to share their love and make memories that go beyond the screen."

The Hug Cam will continue to be an evergreen moment at every game for the remainder of the season to help spread the love with Snapchat.

Tickets for the special night as well as all remaining Red Wings games can be found online at RedWingsBaseball.com. Tickets are also available by calling 585-423-WING or by visiting the Innovative Field Box Office.

