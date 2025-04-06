Bello Makes Rehab Start, WooSox Fall 3-2 in Walkoff Fashion

April 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, F.L. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (6-3) scored twice in the final two innings, including a walkoff single by Jacob Berry, to beat the Worcester Red Sox (3-5) on Sunday afternoon in the series finale at VyStar Ballpark.

It was a 2-2 game in the bottom of the ninth-Troy Johnston singled off Isaiah Campbell, then stole second. After Campbell struck out Albert Almora, Berry came to the plate with the winning run in scoring position. In a 2-2 count, Berry singled up the middle to plate Johnston, handing Worcester their fourth loss in six games at Jacksonville.

In his second rehab start of the week, Brayan Bello went 3.1 innings, posting the following line: 3.1 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K. The right-hander threw 56 pitches (34 strikes), reaching 98.3 mph on his sinker. Bello recorded seven swing-and-misses, including three on his four-seam fastball.

Offensively, the WooSox scored first for the fifth time in the series. With two outs in the top of the second, Nathan Hickey ripped a single on an 0-2 pitch from big-league rehabber Edward Cabrera. Seby Zavala followed with a double into the left-center field gap, scoring Hickey to put Worcester up 1-0.

Two innings later, the WooSox added a key insurance run. Trayce Thompson led off the fourth with a single, stole second base and advanced to third on a groundout. With Phillip Sikes batting, Thompson sprinted home on a passed ball, extending the lead to 2-0.

Bello was charged with his lone run in the fourth, loading the bases before finishing his day with a strikeout. With one out and the bases still full, a Troy Johnston sacrifice fly plated Maximo Acosta.

Wyatt Mills and Nick Burdi combined to post 2.2 scoreless innings of relief, and Luis Guerrero added a runless frame in the seventh. But in the eighth, Acosta led off with a single-the WooSox attempted a pickoff, but the throw from the catcher sailed into right, allowing Acosta to reach third. Agustin Ramirez lifted a ball to center, tying the game at two.

Worcester went quietly in the road half of the ninth before Berry's game-winning swing against Campbell.

The WooSox are off Monday and begin a six-game series at Polar Park on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. On the mound, Lucas Giolito is set to make his second rehab start in 2025. Television coverage is on NESN+, while radio coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100.1 FM The Pike and the WooSox Radio Network.

