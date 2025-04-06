Chasers Shut out by Bats 4-0

April 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers suffered their first shutout loss of 2025, as the Louisville Bats claimed the penultimate game of this week's series with a 4-0 score over Omaha Saturday afternoon.

After throwing a 1-2-3 first inning, Storm Chasers starter Chandler Champlain was tagged for three runs in the second inning, then the Bats added one more in the third to quickly jump out 4-0. Champlain settled down after the early struggles, compiling three more scoreless innings to finish his day, retiring his final seven hitters with 1-2-3 inning sin the fifth and sixth.

Behind Champlain, righty Junior Fernandez tossed two scoreless innings and Steven Cruz worked a scoreless ninth, as the three pitchers held the Bats to two hits over the final five innings.

Omaha was held to just four hits, three coming from outfielder Drew Waters. Waters singled in the first, then Harold Castro singled in the second, but the Chasers were retired 14 straight through the end of the sixth inning after Castro's hit. Waters singled to open the seventh, but Omaha failed to score, then he singled again in the ninth. Walks to Joey Wiemer and Castro loaded the bases, but the Chasers could not push across a run, dropping the contest 4-0.

The Storm Chasers will try again to secure a series win Sunday at 2:05 p.m. CT as right-hander Luinder Avila makes his second start of the week in the series finale.

